LSU game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 LSU Tigers football and basketball schedule

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Is there an LSU game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Tigers will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 LSU football schedule, as well as upcoming games in LSU men’s and women’s college basketball.

Also Read: Longest field goal in college football history – From 2023 to Ove Johansson’s NCAA record

LSU game today

When is the next LSU game? Sunday, September 1 Who are they playing? USC Trojans Where is LSU playing? Allegiant Stadium What time does the LSU game start? 6:30 PM CT What channel is the LSU game on? ABC Where can we stream the LSU game? Hulu + Live TV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a LSU game today?

There is no LSU game today. The school’s next game goes down on September 1 when the football team battles the USC Trojans.

What time is the LSU game today?

The LSU Tigers’ next game will begin at 6:30 PM CT.

What channel is the LSU game on?

Many LSU games can be found on the SEC Network or streamed on Hulu + Live TV. However, their next game (football) will air exclusively on ABC.

Also Read: Highest-paid college football coaches 2024 – Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney lead top CFB salaries

What time does the LSU band come downhill?

The iconic LSU Golden Band from Tigerland heads down Victory Hill from the Greek Amphitheater around 90 minutes before the kickoff of each LSU football game at home.

Where do the LSU Tigers play?

The LSU football team plays at Tiger Stadium. While the two basketball teams compete at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

What time do gates open for the LSU game today?

Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

Gates at Tiger Stadium open two hours prior before the kickoff of football games. For the men’s and women’s basketball teams, doors at Pete Maravich Assembly Center usually open 45 minutes before tipoff.

What is the LSU Tigers record?

The LSU football program finished the 2023 college football season with a record of 10-3. The men’s basketball squad ended the 2023-24 season with a 17-16 record while the women’s team finished 31-15-1.

Related: Top 10 college football quarterbacks – Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, and Shedeur Sanders, who’s No. 1?

Here is the 2024 LSU Tigers football schedule.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info September 1 USC 6:30 PM ABC September 7 Nicholls 6:30 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ September 14 @ South Carolina 11:00 AM ABC September 21 UCLA FLEX GAME TBD September 28 South Alabama 6:45 PM SEC Network October 12 Ole Miss FLEX GAME TBD October 19 @ Arkansas 5 or 7 PM TBD October 26 @ Texas A&M FLEX GAME TBD November 9 Alabama FLEX GAME TBD November 16 @ Florida FLEX GAME TBD November 23 Vanderbilt 5 or 7 PM TBD November 30 Oklahoma FLEX GAME TBD

2024-25 LSU men’s basketball schedule

The 2024 LSU Tigers men’s basketball schedule has not been released, so catch up on the team’s results from 2023-24.

Date Opponent November 6 LSU 106, Mississippi Valley State 60 November 10 Nicholls 68, LSU 66 November 16 Dayton 70, LSU 67 November 17 LSU 66, North Texas 62 November 19 LSU 86, Wake Forest 80 November 24 LSU 75, North Florida 63 November 28 Syracuse 80, LSU 57 December 1 LSU 73, SE Louisiana 66 December 9 Kansas State 75, LSU 60 December 13 LSU 74, Alabama State 56 December 16 Texas 96, LSU 85 December 21 LSU 87, Lamar 66 December 29 LSU 96, Northwestern State 55 January 6 LSU 68, Texas A&M 53 January 9 LSU 77, Vanderbilt 69 January 13 Auburn 93, LSU 78 January 17 LSU 89, Ole Miss 80 January 20 Texas A&M 73, LSU 69 January 24 Georgia 68, LSU 66 January 27 Alabama 109, LSU 88 February 3 LSU 95, Arkansas 74 February 7 Tennessee 88, LSU 68 February 10 Alabama 109, LSU 92 February 13 Florida 82, LSU 80 February 17 LSU 64, South Carolina 63 February 21 LSU 75, Kentucky 74 February 24 Mississippi State 87, LSU 67 February 27 LSU 67, Georgia 66 March 2 PhilliesLSU 75, Vanderbilt 61 March 6 Arkansas 94, LSU 83 March 9 LSU 84, Missouri 80 March 14 Mississippi State 84, LSU 80 March 19 North Texas 84, LSU 77 (NIT)

2024-25 LSU women’s basketball schedule

The 2024 LSU Tigers women’s basketball schedule has not been released, so catch up on the team’s results from 2023-24.

Date Opponent November 6 Colorado 92, LSU 78 November 9 LSU 112, Queens University 55 November 12 LSU 109, Mississippi Valley State 47 November 14 LSU 109, Kent State 79 November 17 LSU 73, SE Louisiana 50 November 20 LSU 106, Texas Souther, 47 November 24 LSU 99, Niagara 65 November 25 LSU 76, Virginia 73 November 30 LSU 82, Virginia Tech 64 December 10 LSU 83, Louisiana 53 December 12 LSU 133, McNeese 44 December 17 LSU 81, Northwestern State 36 December 20 LSU 80, Coppin State 48 December 30 LSU 110, Jacksonville 68 January 4 LSU 92, Missouri 72 January 7 LSU 84, Ole Miss 73 January 11 LSU 87, Texas A&M 70 January 14 Auburn 67, LSU 62 January 18 LSU 78, Alabama 58 January 21 LSU 99, Arkansas 68 January 25 South Carolina 76, LSU 70 January 29 Mississippi State 77, LSU 73 February 4 LSU 106, Florida 66 February 8 LSU 85, Vanderbilt 62 February 11 LSU 85, Alabama 66 February 19 LSU 81, Texas A&M 58 February 22 LSU 71, Auburn 66 February 25 LSU 75, Tennessee 60 February 29 LSU 80, Georgia 54 March 3 LSU 77, Kentucky 56 March 8 LSU 78, Auburn 48 March 9 LSU 75, Ole Miss 67 March 10 South Carolina 79, LSU 72 March 22 LSU 70, Rice 60 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 LSU 83, Middle Tennessee 56 (NCAA Tournament) March 30 LSU 78, UCLA 69 (NCAA Tournament) April 1 Iowa 94, LSU 84 (NCAA Tournament)

How many bowl games has LSU been to?

The LSU football program has competed in 54 bowl games during their storied history.

Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024 – Evaluating Heisman Trophy candidates, 2023 Heisman Trophy results