LSU game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 LSU Tigers football and basketball schedule

Updated:
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Is there an LSU game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Tigers will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 LSU football schedule, as well as upcoming games in LSU men’s and women’s college basketball.

LSU game today

When is the next LSU game?Sunday, September 1
Who are they playing?USC Trojans
Where is LSU playing?Allegiant Stadium
What time does the LSU game start?6:30 PM CT
What channel is the LSU game on?ABC
Where can we stream the LSU game?Hulu + Live TV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a LSU game today?

There is no LSU game today. The school’s next game goes down on September 1 when the football team battles the USC Trojans.

What time is the LSU game today?

The LSU Tigers’ next game will begin at 6:30 PM CT.

What channel is the LSU game on?

Many LSU games can be found on the SEC Network or streamed on Hulu + Live TV. However, their next game (football) will air exclusively on ABC.

What time does the LSU band come downhill?

The iconic LSU Golden Band from Tigerland heads down Victory Hill from the Greek Amphitheater around 90 minutes before the kickoff of each LSU football game at home.

Where do the LSU Tigers play?

The LSU football team plays at Tiger Stadium. While the two basketball teams compete at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

What time do gates open for the LSU game today?

lsu game today
Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

Gates at Tiger Stadium open two hours prior before the kickoff of football games. For the men’s and women’s basketball teams, doors at Pete Maravich Assembly Center usually open 45 minutes before tipoff.

What is the LSU Tigers record?

The LSU football program finished the 2023 college football season with a record of 10-3. The men’s basketball squad ended the 2023-24 season with a 17-16 record while the women’s team finished 31-15-1.

2024 LSU football schedule

Here is the 2024 LSU Tigers football schedule.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
September 1USC6:30 PMABC
September 7Nicholls6:30 PMSEC Network/ESPN+
September 14@ South Carolina11:00 AMABC
September 21UCLAFLEX GAMETBD
September 28South Alabama6:45 PMSEC Network
October 12Ole MissFLEX GAMETBD
October 19@ Arkansas5 or 7 PMTBD
October 26@ Texas A&MFLEX GAMETBD
November 9AlabamaFLEX GAMETBD
November 16@ FloridaFLEX GAMETBD
November 23Vanderbilt5 or 7 PMTBD
November 30OklahomaFLEX GAMETBD

2024-25 LSU men’s basketball schedule

The 2024 LSU Tigers men’s basketball schedule has not been released, so catch up on the team’s results from 2023-24.

DateOpponent
November 6LSU 106, Mississippi Valley State 60
November 10Nicholls 68, LSU 66
November 16Dayton 70, LSU 67
November 17LSU 66, North Texas 62
November 19LSU 86, Wake Forest 80
November 24LSU 75, North Florida 63
November 28Syracuse 80, LSU 57
December 1LSU 73, SE Louisiana 66
December 9Kansas State 75, LSU 60
December 13LSU 74, Alabama State 56
December 16Texas 96, LSU 85
December 21LSU 87, Lamar 66
December 29LSU 96, Northwestern State 55
January 6LSU 68, Texas A&M 53
January 9LSU 77, Vanderbilt 69
January 13Auburn 93, LSU 78
January 17LSU 89, Ole Miss 80
January 20Texas A&M 73, LSU 69
January 24Georgia 68, LSU 66
January 27Alabama 109, LSU 88
February 3LSU 95, Arkansas 74
February 7Tennessee 88, LSU 68
February 10Alabama 109, LSU 92
February 13Florida 82, LSU 80
February 17LSU 64, South Carolina 63
February 21LSU 75, Kentucky 74
February 24Mississippi State 87, LSU 67
February 27LSU 67, Georgia 66
March 2PhilliesLSU 75, Vanderbilt 61
March 6Arkansas 94, LSU 83
March 9LSU 84, Missouri 80
March 14Mississippi State 84, LSU 80
March 19North Texas 84, LSU 77 (NIT)

2024-25 LSU women’s basketball schedule

The 2024 LSU Tigers women’s basketball schedule has not been released, so catch up on the team’s results from 2023-24.

DateOpponent
November 6Colorado 92, LSU 78
November 9LSU 112, Queens University 55
November 12LSU 109, Mississippi Valley State 47
November 14LSU 109, Kent State 79
November 17LSU 73, SE Louisiana 50
November 20LSU 106, Texas Souther, 47
November 24LSU 99, Niagara 65
November 25LSU 76, Virginia 73
November 30LSU 82, Virginia Tech 64
December 10LSU 83, Louisiana 53
December 12LSU 133, McNeese 44
December 17LSU 81, Northwestern State 36
December 20LSU 80, Coppin State 48
December 30LSU 110, Jacksonville 68
January 4LSU 92, Missouri 72
January 7LSU 84, Ole Miss 73
January 11LSU 87, Texas A&M 70
January 14Auburn 67, LSU 62
January 18LSU 78, Alabama 58
January 21LSU 99, Arkansas 68
January 25South Carolina 76, LSU 70
January 29Mississippi State 77, LSU 73
February 4LSU 106, Florida 66
February 8LSU 85, Vanderbilt 62
February 11LSU 85, Alabama 66
February 19LSU 81, Texas A&M 58
February 22LSU 71, Auburn 66
February 25LSU 75, Tennessee 60
February 29LSU 80, Georgia 54
March 3LSU 77, Kentucky 56
March 8LSU 78, Auburn 48
March 9LSU 75, Ole Miss 67
March 10South Carolina 79, LSU 72
March 22LSU 70, Rice 60 (NCAA Tournament)
March 24LSU 83, Middle Tennessee 56 (NCAA Tournament)
March 30LSU 78, UCLA 69 (NCAA Tournament)
April 1Iowa 94, LSU 84 (NCAA Tournament)

How many bowl games has LSU been to?

The LSU football program has competed in 54 bowl games during their storied history.

