Los Angeles Sparks fans fearing the worst after Cameron Brink suffers knee injury

Cameron Brink’s defensive talent has been obvious from the moment the Los Angeles Sparks’ star took the floor since becoming the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. While she’s battled a bit of foul trouble in the pros, Brink entered WNBA games today, ranked third in blocks per game (2.4). She was also coming off the second-highest scoring output of her young career in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta (16 points).

Cameron Brink’s knee injury hangs cloud over Los Angeles

But now fans are concerned about Brink’s health after seeing her suffer a left knee injury during Tuesday’s 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Brink suffered the injury just four minutes into play, and she was quickly ruled out for the rest of the night. After leaving the floor, Brink was carried back to the locker room at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Cameron Brink was carried to the locker room after this play. pic.twitter.com/5TptEkw65a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 18, 2024

Cameron Brink stats: 8.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.8 APG, 39.8% FG, 32.3% 3PT, 2.4 BPG

Despite the 22-year-old Brink injecting a jolt of energy into the Sparks’ lineup as a defensive stopper, it hasn’t led to better results for coach Curt Miller’s team. After finishing with a 17-23 record a season ago, now the Sparks have fallen to 4-11 following Tuesday’s loss.

Brink’s health will be a key factor for the Sparks as they try to turn their season around for the final 25 games of the year. The Sparks should be able to provide an update on Brink over the next 48 hours once their medical team gets a chance to diagnose her injury.

