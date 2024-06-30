Los Angeles Lakers reportedly interested in blockbuster trade for NBA champion

We’re just a bit away from figuring out what general manager Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have planned for in NBA free agency.

LeBron James is going to opt out of his contract and re-sign with the team. He is also expected to take a pay cut if it means adding someone like Klay Thompson or James Harden on the full mid-level exeception.

Los Angeles is also working the phones to pull off a potential blockbuster trade. While that seems unlikely given the team’s lack of assets, it’s still an avenue to pursue.

According to this note from Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers “have an eye on trading for” Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

Lopez has been bandied about in trade talks over the past week or so, with the San Antonio Spurs coming up as a real possibility. However, Los Angeles’ presence in the sweepstakes for the 36-year-old former All-Star could change things.

Brook Lopez as a fit for the Los Angeles Lakers

It seems as if the Lakers are looking for another big to to with Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. Lopez, at 7-foot-1, is your more natural floor-spacing modern center than AD.

This past season for Milwaukee, the former first-round pick averaged 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 37% from three-point range. He’s a career 35% three-point shooter compared to 30% for Anthony Davis.

Obviously, the finances and NBA salary cap would come into play here. Lopez is playing under a two-year, $48 million contract. Look for Milwaukee to seek assets in terms of draft picks given that the Lakers would likely have to match salaries with throw-ins.