Los Angeles Lakers confident right trade will materialize amid inactive NBA offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to sign an outside free agent or pull off a trade thus far this summer. It’s extremely surprising in that they are coming off a first-round loss in the NBA Playoffs and have LeBron James entering the twilight of his career.

Most NBA experts expected the Lakers to be extremely active in building a supporting cast behind James and fellow star Anthony Davis.

They were reportedly in on Dejounte Murray before he was dealt from the Atlanta Hawks to the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles had also shown interest in Klay Thompson ahead of him landing with the Dallas Mavericks.

Now that all of the top NBA free agents are signed and with the NBA trade market falling flat, things are not looking great on this front.

But there could be hope that something comes to fruition ahead of the 2024-25 season starting.

NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported recently that the Lakers are preaching patience as the summer continues.

“As things stand, the Lakers are preaching patience that the right trade will eventually materialize while betting on healthier versions of Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, the additions of (first-round pick Dalton) Knecht) and the promotion of Max Christie into the rotation will shore up the group’s perimeter defense,” Buha wrote.

That’s a lot of different variables to rely on.

Los Angeles Lakers trade options moving forward this summer

While the trade market has dried up, we do see blockbuster deals come through late in the summer. That was the case last year. It will be the case again this year.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka had in the post noted they were open to moving the two first-round picks they have available (2029 and 2031). This will be needed to pull off a needle-moving trade and become legit NBA title contenders.

The two biggest names currently on the block are Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen and former Lakers wing Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles does not have enough to offer up Utah for Markkanen. It has also reportedly not shown interest in Ingram.

It’s inevitable that something else will come up. Perhaps, Zach LaVine’s situation with the Chicago Bulls proves to be too broken for the two to continue their relationship. The Atlanta Hawks could also go into full-scale rebuild mode by trading Trae Young.

For now, it’s all about patience in Southern California. It’s something fans likely don’t want to hear.