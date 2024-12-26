New NBA rumor reveals specific hold up in Los Angeles Lakers making trade for Zach LaVine

A new NBA rumor reveals what is currently holding up a long-rumored Zach LaVine trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the summer, the Lakers were uncharacteristically wary of making major changes to their roster. Instead of looking to make a blockbuster trade, they made very few changes and instead decided a switch at head coach was what the team needed.

In his first season as a head coach — at any level — NBA veteran and former ESPN analyst JJ Redick has done a solid job. Nevertheless, trade rumors have persisted for months. And all indications are that the front office wants to make moves before February’s NBA trade deadline. And the center spot is allegedly a top priority.

However, there has been just as much speculation about a big addition to the backcourt. With players like Dejounte Murray and Zach LaVine linked to the team. Yet no deal has ever seemed close. On Christmas Day, a Chicago Bulls insider explained why a trade for the two-time All-Star is nowhere near the finish line.

Zach LaVine stats (2024): 21.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.1 SPG, 0.8 SPG, 44% 3 PT

Austin Reaves is still untouchable in Los Angeles Lakers trade talks for Zach LaVine

“There have been whispers about the Lakers for over a year now, but a source said that the pieces that would have to be swapped don’t fit, and Los Angeles remains steadfast that Austin Reaves isn’t going to be included,” Chicago Sun-Times NBA reporter Joe Cowley claimed.

After only playing in 23 games last season, LaVine destroyed his value. But he has had a strong start to the 2024-25 season and is playing like an All-Star again. He is likely to have a few more suitors as the league gets close to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Zach LaVine contract: Five years, $215 million

Reaves has also had a bounceback year for LA under new head coach JJ Redick. He was seen as an untouchable after an off-season in 2023-24 and that stance by the front office has likely solidified further with how he has played over their first 25 games this season.

