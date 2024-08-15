Los Angeles Lakers player compares himself to Warriors legend Steph Curry in head-scratching social post

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

In a since-deleted post on X, Los Angeles Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell made the bold decision to actually compare himself to Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry.

This has been a weird last couple of years for D’Angelo Russell. The Lakers’ top pick in the 2015 NBA Draft returned to the franchise after the trade deadline in February 2023 and was a far better player than in his first stint with the team. Unfortunately, he was not able to maintain that level of play.

Heading into the summer, it looked like Russell and LA were ready to part ways. But the 28-year-old shockingly opted into the final year of his contract. Unsurprisingly, reports came out soon after that the organization was looking to move the one-time All-Star. But, that has proven difficult for the team to do.

Los Angeles Lakers player foolishly compares himself to Steph Curry

While Russell seems on borrowed time in Los Angeles, one Lakers fan came to his defense this week with a wild comparison. “You guys realize Dlo gets hot like Curry did yesterday? Or should we just ignore the facts?,” X account BG the Saint wrote.

Surprisingly, Russell saw the post, and responded by writing, “I humbly agree.” As you would expect, a player like Russell comparing himself to the greatest shooter in NBA history received blowback on the platform. That led the Lakers guard to then delete the post soon after.

Curry is a multi-time NBA champion who helped lead USA Basketball to a gold medal with a pair of monster performances in the semifinal and final games at the Paris Olympics. D’Angelo Russell, sadly, couldn’t be as good as Curry on his best day.

