LeBron James could become a part-time owner of Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest rivals

When it comes to historic NBA franchises, everyone wants to be like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. No, it’s not because they have some of the NBA’s biggest stars, such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis or Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Instead, it’s all about the ring count. Recently, the Celtics surpassed the Lakers with 18 NBA Championships. The Lakers added their most recent NBA Finals trophy back in 2020, running their tally up to 17.

Soon, James could be taking the ‘If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em’ approach.

LeBron James could become a part-owner of the Boston Celtics

As long as he’s playing in the NBA, LeBron James can’t be a part of owning a franchise in the association. However, once the 39-year-old retires, which is likely to happen over the next few seasons, James will be free to pursue whichever investment opportunities he desires. According to the New York Post, James could even become a partial owner of the Boston Celtics.

“Boston Red Sox Owner Fenway Sports Group and RedBird Capital that partner closely with LeBron James are seriously considering bidding for the Celtics, sources close to the situation said. James, who still stars for the Lakers, could not be a part of Celtics ownership now, sources said. But with the sale being a two-step process — where 49 percent of the team isn’t sold until 2028 — he could easily still end up being an owner of the Lakers’ hated rivals as the 39-year-old should be retired by that time.” New York Post’s Josh Kosman

Once James does decide to retire, it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets involved in owning an NBA team. The basketball icon likely won’t be able to stray too far away from the game he loves. Being part of a larger ownership group that purchases a stake in an NBA franchise may present the perfect opportunity.

