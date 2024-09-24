NBA insider links Los Angeles Lakers to pair of former impact Boston Celtices vets as trade targets soon

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

To bolster the roster for the 2024-25 season, a notable NBA insider believes the Los Angeles Lakers may have a pair of former impact guards from the Boston Celtics on their trade market wish list.

We are just days from the start of training camp for the new Lakers season. The organization did not make any meaningful roster moves during the summer. But they did switch things up at the top of the coaching staff. Instead of Darvin Ham leading the team, former three-point ace JJ Redick will now be running the LA bench this season.

The hope is that Lebron James’ podcast pal can help elevate the talent around him and fellow star Anthony Davis. However, if he can not return Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to their impactful levels of two years ago, the organization will surely keep one eye on the trade market in the months ahead.

Recently, Bleacher Report NBA insider Eric Pincus took a look at certain players that could be on the Los Angeles Lakers trade radar. If the team underperforms over the first couple of months of the new season. Unsurprisingly, there were big-name players like Trae Young, Zach LaVine, and Brandon Ingram listed. All three have been linked to the franchise on some level over the last six months.

Los Angeles Lakers linked to potential Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon trades



However, two very interesting names were thrown out as possible targets: Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. Both have been meaningful players in the league during their careers and with the Boston Celtics. Smart was a key part of the C’s resurgence over the last decade. And is a very useful defender who brings grit to any team.

Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year honors with Boston in 2022-23. Before being traded to the Trail Blazers last season.

While Pincus does not believe Smart is available right now, he thinks if the Grizzlies struggle early this season he could be expendable “based on his age, salary, and position, as the team is heavily invested in Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.”

As for Brogdon, his current team — the Wizards — will likely be sellers in the months ahead. And he and center Jonas Valunciunas could be dangled sooner than later for draft assets. Both Smart and Brogdon would be nice additions for the Lakers if they want to move on from point guard D’Angelo Russell.

