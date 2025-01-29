Los Angeles Lakers insider floats bold trade idea that sees them land 12-time All-Star by joining in on De’Aaron Fox trade

A new NBA rumor points to a potential blockbuster trade that sends De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio soon, and one Los Angeles Lakers insider believes the team could take advantage of this by landing a future Hall-of-Famer by being a part of a multi-team deal.

With a week to go until the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the rumors of potential deals have intensified. One major name that has allegedly hit the market this week is Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox. With his future after next season up in the air, the team is seriously considering moving him now with his value high and a year left on his deal.

He would certainly be a great addition to the Lakers. And the franchise has been linked to speculation about a trade for the 27-year-old. However, it is very unlikely they have the chips to make a deal or that the Kings would even hand over a top star to an in-state rival.

However, on Tuesday, Clutch Points Los Angeles Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin offered up an interesting idea that would see the club join a potential Fox to the Spurs trade to land one of Lebron James’ best friends.

Chris Paul stats (2024): 9.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.3 SPG, 26% 3PT

Could the Los Angeles Lakers land Chris Paul in a multi-team De’Aaron Fox trade?

“Wonder if the Lakers can facilitate a Fox-Spurs trade,” Irwin wrote in a post on X. “I’d be happy to land Harrison Barnes or Chris Paul and get paid to do so.”

The 39-year-old is in his 20th season in the league and is well passed his prime. However, the 12-time All-Star has been a big help in making the Spurs a competitive team in 2024-25. They are just two wins away from equaling their total from last season. It would make sense to hold on to him and add Fox in a trade before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. However, they certainly could be open to the idea if it is the only way to land the talented guard.

Chris Paul contract: One year, $10.4 million

There have been rumors for well over a decade that LeBron James would love to play with Paul. One of his closest friends throughout his NBA career. The future Hall-of-Famer is not signed beyond this year and would give the team another gifted ball-handler on offense in the second half.

