Los Angeles Dodgers competing with division rivals in trade talks for All-Star pitcher

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Several teams have added to their rosters ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline, but not the Los Angeles Dodgers—at least not yet.

They hold a comfortable 6.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West divisional race entering MLB games today. With one of the best run differentials in baseball, the Dodgers have already shown they’re one of the best teams in MLB.

Yet, they only get one chance to strengthen the roster ahead of their playoff run. With the Dodgers’ sights set on a World Series win, most anticipate president Andrew Friedman to add a piece or two before Tuesday’s deadline. Now we have a better idea of who they’re targeting.

Related: San Diego Padres seeking trade to bolster starting rotation

Los Angeles Dodgers one of four teams pursuing Yusei Kikuchi trade

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

One pitcher who is viewed as a strong candidate to be traded is Toronto Blue Jays left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. The Blue Jays are in last place of the AL East, and they face a 13-game deficit. Odds are, that’s too much of a gap to overcome in the second half of play.

So, with Kikuchi set to be a free agent at the end of the season, it would be in Toronto’s best interest to get what they can for the 33-year-old one-time All-Star before he becomes a free agent. The good news is, that several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, are interested in Kikuchi.

Related: One Twins Trade Target May Have Priced Himself into Their Trade Deadline Plans

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Dodgers are one of four teams discussing a Kikuchi trade with the Blue Jays. The other teams mentioned are the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, and Houston Astros.

Yusei Kikuchi stats this season: 4-9, 4.75 ERA, 115.2 IP, 130 SO, 1.340 WHIP

Morosi adds that a Kikuchi trade is viewed as “very likely” to be completed before the 6 PM ET deadline passes on Tuesday. While he’s struggled across his past 12 starts, posting a 6.87 ERA, Kikuchi has shown the ability to be a very good pitcher. It’s possible he just needs a change of scenery to get back on track. Clearly, a quartet of contenders believe he’s capable of helping them in the postseason. Now it’s just about finding the right price to pay.

Related: MLB Insider Details Why Los Angeles Dodgers Are ‘Best Positioned’ to Land Young All-Star

Related: Garrett Crochet Trade to Los Angeles Dodgers ‘Feels Inevitable’