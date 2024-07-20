New Los Angeles Dodgers rumor claims specific All-Star is No. 1 player on trade deadline wish list

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to several stars ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. But there is one player that is at the top of their trade wish list.

The Dodgers enter the second half with a sizable seven-game lead in the National League West. As well as one of the best records in all of baseball. However, they’re in an arms race with the league-leading Phillies to create the most formidable roster possible for the playoffs.

As we grow closer to this month’s trade deadline, the team has reportedly been one of the most active, and connected with several big names that could be available. Such as Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and White Sox slugger Luis Robert. However, it seems one of Robert’s teammates is the player LA wants to acquire the most.

Los Angeles Dodgers record: 57-41

“Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet is considered to be at the top of the Dodgers’ list, regardless of whether he’s a starter or a reliever the rest of the way (Crochet, a converted starter, has already topped 100 innings after throwing no more than 65 in a season dating to his days at Tennessee),” ESPN Los Angeles Dodgers reporter Alden Gonzalez wrote on Saturday.

“He could be, at the very least, a key multi-inning member of the Dodgers’ bullpen — but the White Sox will ask for a return based on his value as a starter nonetheless.”

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-6 Record, 3.02 ERA, 0.950 WHIP, 150 SO, 23 BB, 107.1 IP

Crochet is the top prize in this year’s trade market. Especially with a Skubal trade not expected to be seriously considered by Detroit. Rival clubs like the Yankees, Orioles, and Padres have all been speculated as contenders for the 2024 All-Star.

Since he is the top pitcher available, the White Sox reported asking price is supposed to be quite high.

