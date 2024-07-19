Los Angeles Dodgers ‘heavily’ involved in discussions on huge blockbuster deal that could land them two All-Star players

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

A new rumor claims the Los Angeles Dodgers are in heavy discussions about a potential trade for not one, but two All-Star level players from the Chicago White Sox.

Entering the MLB games today, the Dodgers sit atop the National League West standings and own the second-best record in the NL. It is a very good position to be in to start the second half of the season. However, the expectation for LA brass is to be the best team in the league, not among them.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers game today – Get channel and time for tonight’s Dodgers game

That is why the organization has been linked to a bevy of trades before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. And starting pitchers are allegedly a top priority for the front office. Well, one new rumor claims they could be closing in on the best pitcher available and his power-hitting teammate.

On Thursday night, Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Ragazzo claimed sources informed him the “Dodgers are heavily in on Chicago White Sox stars Garrett Crochet & Luis Robert Jr.”

Reliever Michael Kopech could be adding to blockbuster Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers deal

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ragazzo did reveal the current asking price for both is steep. And that has been confirmed in recent trade reports on Crochet. Interestingly, he added that “Chicago is also open to including righty reliever Michael Kopech in a bigger deal as well.”

Crochett earned All-Star honors this month and the strikeout machine is a near-lock to be traded. Due to failed talks on a contract extension. Robert Jr. has had a down season in 2024, but he is only a year removed from 38 home run All-Star campaign last year.

Both, especially Crochett, would be massive additions to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the stretch run. It must be noted that the pitcher is way above his previous innings pitched high and could be in the bullpen during the playoffs.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly showing interest in Detroit Tigers All-Star Tarik Skubal