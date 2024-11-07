Los Angeles Dodgers surprisingly linked to pursuit of highly sought-after slugger from NL

A new Los Angeles Dodgers rumor suggests the defending champions could be chasing one of the most sought-after sluggers in this offseason’s free-agent market.

The 2024 season for the Dodgers was everything the organization could have hoped for. Last year they spent over a billion dollars in free agency as they added American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. And to the dismay of their rivals, the moves had the effect they were aiming for.

Last month, LA finished off a magical season by defeating the New York Yankees in five games to win the 2024 World Series. Adding an eighth title to the franchises’s trophy case. Obviously, with the mission accomplished, it would be understandable if the Dodgers just ran it back with the same group from this past season. Unfortunately, that’s not how the team does business.

Stacking championships is the goal and it seems one of the league’s top power-hitting shortstops could be on the team’s radar.

Could the Los Angeles Dodgers be targeting Willy Adames in free agency?

Earlier this week, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale wrote about the expectation that the Los Angeles Dodgers will add to their already impressive arsenal of talent. One area where they could make a big upgrade is at shortstop.

Tommy Edman was phenomenal for the team during the playoffs. Playing both short and center. However, the organization plans to bring Mookie Betts back into the infield this season and rumors suggest it will be at second. Nightengale speculated that they could look to re-sign Teoscar Hernandez and keep Edmen in the outfield.

Willy Adames stats(2024): .251 AVG, .331 OBP, .462 SLG, .794 OPS, 32 HR, 112 RBI, 93 R

But what about shortstop? The MLB insider claimed that general managers around the game are starting to wonder “if the Dodgers will strongly pursue free agent shortstop Willy Adames” in the days ahead.

The Milwaukee Brewers veteran has turned into one of the most dangerous middle infield hitters in the game over the last few seasons. Twice slugging for over 30 home runs and around 100 RBIs. He is expected to be out of his current team’s price range. The Dodgers have money to spend with their payroll dropping by $80 million in 2025 and half of Shohei Ohtani’s contract being paid in deferrals.

