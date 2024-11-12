MLB insider shockingly reveals this playoff team ‘won’t chase’ Juan Soto in free agency

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Juan Soto sweepstakes are officially in full effect.

Soto had the best season of his career after coming over to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres. He smashed 41 home runs, scored 128 runs, drove in 109 RBI, posted a .989 OPS, and accumulated a 7.9 WAR. Soto, who helped lead the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009, is an American League MVP finalist.

The Yankees and New York Mets have meetings scheduled with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, in Southern California. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will also meet with the generational talent.

However, one surprising playoff team won’t go after Soto despite previously being linked to him.

MLB insider reveals Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue Juan Soto

Passan reports the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue Soto despite his meetings taking place in the backyard of the World Series champions.

“Other teams have shown interest but could be priced out. The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t chase after Soto — Shohei Ohtani’s presence at designated hitter would leave them with limited options should Soto’s defensive range force a move — but would gladly consider him in the unlikely event his market softens,” Passan wrote.

Passan added that Soto might sign with a team before December’s winter meetings.

“Soon enough, perhaps even before the winter meetings begin on Dec. 9, we’ll learn where Soto lands. This isn’t going to be something that stretches into the new year. The biggest deal ever by pure value (when factoring Ohtani’s deferrals) is coming,” said Passan.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel predicts Soto, who will be 26 years old going into the 2025 season, will get 13 years, $611 million.

