Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly beat out New York Mets in Teoscar Hernandez chase for one major reason

A new report reveals the Los Angeles Dodgers had to go a bit further in their contract offer to make sure Teoscar Hernandez did not take his talents to the New York Mets in MLB free agency.

One of the bigger inevitabilities this offseason seemed to be Teoscar Hernandez’s return to the Dodgers. The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team last offseason. All indications were that he was overjoyed with his time with the team, and the feelings were mutual. And why not? The outfielder played a key role in their World Series win in October.

However, as the offseason played out, things started to get a little dicey. The club dragged its feet in negotiations. And teams that failed in the chase for Juan Soto pivoted to trying to sign the two-time All-Star. But late last week, the inevitable arrived and the two sides agreed to a new three-year deal worth $66 million.

Yet, a new report claims that the New York Mets made a strong offer for Hernandez that fell just short of LA’s proposal for one key reason.

Teoscar Hernandez stats (2024): .272 AVG, .339 OBP, .501 SLG, .840 OBP, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 84 R

Los Angeles Dodgers beat out New York Mets for Teoscar Hernandez due to having a third year in offer

“The Mets looked into adding Teoscar Hernández before the veteran outfielder decided to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday on a three-year deal worth $66 million with a club option for a fourth year,” The Athletic Mets insider Will Sammon reported.

“A day earlier, the Mets checked in with Hernández to see if he was open to a two-year pact. The deal would’ve carried a similar annual average value to the contract he agreed to with the Dodgers but without deferrals, a league source claimed.”

Teoscar Hernandez contract: Three years, $66 million

The Dodgers going a year further, as well as including a fourth-year club option, ended up being a major difference from the Mets’ offer. LA also added a $23 million signing bonus in the deal.

Losing the talented outfielder to New York, a top rival heading into 2025, would have been a big blow. Further boosting the Mets’ chances of toppling the Dodgers next season. Instead, Los Angeles will go into the new season with the same lineup that helped carry them to a World Series win in October.

