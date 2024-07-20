Los Angeles Angels have drafted the son of Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians legend

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels will soon have in their farm system the next generation of one of the greatest hitters in MLB over the last 50 years.

Unfortunately, this has been another disappointing season for the Los Angeles Angels. They start the second half of the with a 41-56 record. And just the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox are blocking them from having the worst mark in the American League.

That is why they will be sellers before the July 30 trade deadline and are already looking ahead to 2025 and beyond. The future-building strategy continued this past week with the annual MLB Draft and the Angels made a selection in the 17th Round that turned some heads.

With the 502nd pick overall in the 2024 event, the Los Angeles Angels took high school prospect Lucas Ramirez. The product of Florida’s American Heritage School is the son of the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians (the Indians when he was there) great Manny Ramirez.

The 18-year-old talent plays outfield and first base and actually committed to play at Tennessee last year. However, the word is he is expected to pass on that opportunity and opt to join the Angels minor leagues this year.

His father was one of the greatest hitters baseball has seen over the last half-century. He ended his career with a .312 batting average — peaking in 2002 when he hit .349 for the Red Sox. He smacked 25 or more home runs 13 times, including five seasons with 40 or more homers.

The elder Ramirez was also a huge part of the streak-ending Red Sox title teams in 2004 and 2007. He was also a controversial figure and often linked to steroid use during his prime. He tested positive for PEDS in 2009.

