7 New York Knicks targets to fix center mess with Mitchell Robinson out until December, including Clint Capela

A messy situation for the New York Knicks got even worse this week. Despite having a mostly positive offseason, the organization has not been able to adequately replace Isaiah Hartenstein this summer. The former starting center took his talents to Oklahoma City in free agency and the Knicks expected to enter training camp with Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims, and Precious Achiuwa as their rotation at center.
Well, the Robinson injury bug that has followed him his entire career bit again, and it was reported this week that his recovery from spring foot surgery has gone slowly. And he may not return to the court until December — at the earliest. Julius Randle playing a lot more time at center is likely early in the season. But that is not a preferred option for head coach Tom Thibodeau. That is why the New York Knicks must find replacements ASAP.
With that in mind, here are seven potential options before the new season kicks off in a few weeks.
Clint Capela
Clint Capela has reportedly been on the trade block for months and the Knicks had discussions with Atlanta about him this summer. With Robinson proving he is an injury waiting to happen New York may need to up their offer and get a player that plays very similar to Robinson, but stays healthy. Another pro is he comes off the books after this season.
Robert Williams
Former Celtics starting center Robert Williams has been linked to the Knicks in recent weeks. And he would be a very good fit for Thibodeau’s defensive style. Another plus is Portland might be open to taking Robinson back in return. But the only reason they may do that is Williams is another talented big man who can’t seem to stay healthy. But since he is expected to play early in the season, a trade may be a risk the Knicks need to take.
Bismack Biyombo
Bismack Biyombo is an NBA draft bust. However, while he never reached his potential in the league, he is a solid reserve center who can bring depth and experience to the roster. Since he is a free agent he wouldn’t come at a high cost. And with not much expected of him, he might excel for the New York just being asked to rebound and rim protect.
Nick Richards
Nick Richards is another player that has been linked to New York in recent weeks. Of the various options, he might be the perfect fit. The former St. Mary’s star is just entering his prime and has gotten better every season for Charlotte. He is a player that could come in and make a surprisingly big impact on the team this season.
Isaiah Stewart
The Pistons have three big men that deserve playing time. Unfortunately, they all won’t get it and Isaiah Stewart will probably be the odd man out. While he is an undersized center at 6-foot-8, he has a big body and actually brings surprisingly good three-point shooting to the position. Of the various options, he might be the one the Knicks likely land.
Kevon Looney
The Warriors once had a lot of hope that Kevon Looney would be the center of the future. Those days are over and he has fallen down the depth chart over the last year. With Golden State likely to start Draymond Green at center, Looney is expendable. New York could land him for a reasonable rate and he might improve with a change of scenery and philosophy.
Nikola Vucevic
The season hasn’t even started yet and the Bulls are likely in sell mode. One player they are rumored to be shopping is veteran center Nikola Vucevic. The four-time All-Star would be an upgrade over any other center on the roster and would take the team’s payroll into uncharted territory. However, Chicago might be open to swapping him for Robinson to get a much younger player for half the price.