7 New York Knicks targets to fix center mess with Mitchell Robinson out until December, including Clint Capela

A messy situation for the New York Knicks got even worse this week. Despite having a mostly positive offseason, the organization has not been able to adequately replace Isaiah Hartenstein this summer. The former starting center took his talents to Oklahoma City in free agency and the Knicks expected to enter training camp with Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims, and Precious Achiuwa as their rotation at center.

Well, the Robinson injury bug that has followed him his entire career bit again, and it was reported this week that his recovery from spring foot surgery has gone slowly. And he may not return to the court until December — at the earliest. Julius Randle playing a lot more time at center is likely early in the season. But that is not a preferred option for head coach Tom Thibodeau. That is why the New York Knicks must find replacements ASAP.

With that in mind, here are seven potential options before the new season kicks off in a few weeks.

