Baltimore Orioles pursuing second big SP trade, MLB insider reveals 4 Orioles trade targets

Baltimore Orioles rumors leading up to the MLB trade deadline made it clear that adding a starting pitcher was a priority for the front office. With Zach Eflin now on the fold, pitching reportedly remains a need with new Orioles trade targets emerging.

The Orioles could still conceivably make an aggressive move for a front-line starter such as Garrett Crochet or Tarik Skubal. However, a high asking price (Skubal) and contract demands (Crochet) make that unlikely. Instead, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, MLB trade rumors are revealing a new set of Orioles trade targets who the team appears to be pursuing.