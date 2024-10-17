6 takeaways following Los Angeles Dodgers’ NLCS Game 3 win against New York Mets, including benching Francisco Alvarez

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the New York Mets for the second time this series, winning 8-0 in Game 3. Shohei Ohtani, Kiké Hernández, and Max Muncy homered for the Dodgers, while starter Walker Buehler transformed into his former All-Star self. The Dodgers are now up two games to one against the Mets heading into Thursday night’s Game 4. Here are the top six takeaways from Game 3 of the NLCS.

Walker Buehler stepped up

In the biggest start of his season, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler showed he can still one of the best pitchers in the game. Over four innings, Buehler gave up no runs and struck out six, while allowing three hits and two walks. He also got out of jams in back-to-back innings, including leaving the bases loaded. This came after he was shelled in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres for seven hits and six earned runs. It's been a rough year for Buehler, who is about to be a free agent, but he showed in Game 3 he still has that dog mentality.

What’s going on with the Mets offense?

In Game 1, the Mets were blanked. In Game 2, they put up seven runs as Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos carried the load. However, in Game 3, New York's offense was stifled again as it was shut out. In the two losses, the Mets left 13 on base, including leaving the bases loaded with just one out in Game 3. Lindor is hitting .211, Brandon Nimmo is batting .222, and Pete Alonso just .212. The Mets are going to need to figure out how to consistently score runs against a depleted Dodgers starting rotation, or this series won't go back to Los Angeles.

Kiké Hernández’s postseason legend grows

You can't stop Kiké Hernández so far this NLCS. The all-utility player smashed his second home run, and is currently slashing .333/.364/.619 after going 2-for-5 in Game 3. His bat at the bottom of the order is lengthening an already dangerous Dodgers lineup. Not only that, he dropped a legendary "F" bomb live on air after the Dodgers' Game 1 win. If he continues at this rate, he could easily be the NLCS MVP should the Dodgers move on.

It might be for New York Mets to bench Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez has essentially been an automatic out in the NLCS, slashing just .143/.167/.143 in the first three games. With the bases loaded and just one out in the second inning, Alvarez went down looking. He struck out three times overall. Alvarez is 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position the first three games and has fanned four times. It might be time to see what backup catcher Luis Torrens could bring to the table.

It’s officially Sho-time in the NLCS

Shohei Ohtani's bat has been somewhat quiet in the NLCS. Heading into Game 3 against the Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar had only two hits in seven at-bats. That changed though Thursday night, as Ohtani hit a monstrous three-run home run to blow the game open in the eighth inning. It was his first home run of the NLCS. If that blast gets his bat going, the Dodgers will be moving on to the World Series in short time.

