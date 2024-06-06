LeBron James reportedly has zero input on Los Angeles Lakers head coach search

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of potentially shocking the NBA world. It was noted earlier on Thursday that Los Angeles is in talks with legendary UConn head coach Dan Hurley to fill the void left after the firing of Darvin Ham.

Hurley’s name had not come up until Thursday, with JJ Redick previously seen as the favorite in the club house for the job.

Hiring Hurley would represent a coup for the Lakers. He’s highly respected in the college ranks and has won multiple national championships with the Huskies.

Hurley, 51, would be seen as a potential long-term option on the bench for the Lakers. It’s something the team has been seeking since making the decision to fire Ham.

As for James, we’re now hearing more about his involvement in the Lakers’ process of hiring a new head coach. It might not be what you think.

LeBron James uninvolved in Los Angeles Lakers head coach search

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, King James has not had any conversations with the Lakers’ brass about his opinion when it comes to a new head coach. James wants the Lakers to make a decision based on what’s best for them beyond his playing days.

It was noted previously that James might play just two more seasons in the NBA. Whether that’s with the Lakers remains an open question. The all-time great is slated to opt out of his contract and could hit NBA free agency this summer.

LeBron James stats (2023-24): 25.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 8.3 APG, 54% FG, 41% three point

As for the broader Lakers search, Anthony Davis is said to be heavily involved in the process. He’s said to prefer former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego. Though, that report came before Hurley was mentioned as the front runner for the job.