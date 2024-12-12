Top NFL insider links Las Vegas Raiders to old Tom Brady New England Patriots pal as next head coach

A new report suggests new Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady could push to make one of his old New England Patriots teammates their new head coach if the team makes a change after the season.

The 2024 campaign for the Raiders has been a major disappointment. Last season they weathered the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels by finishing the year strong as they won three of their last four — including a victory over rivals the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce seemed to energize the locker room and fanbase in the final weeks of the season. It is why he beat out other candidates to win the full-time job earlier this year. Unfortunately, his first full season as head coach has been a huge disappointment.

Las Vegas enters their Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football with one of the worst records in the NFL at 2-11. The team’s awful showing in 2024 has opened the door to classic Raiders speculation of another coaching change.

While Pierce losing his job after one season is far from a lock, on Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed one name that is sure to have a very good chance at landing the head coach job if it becomes available early next year.

Las Vegas Raiders record: 2-11

Mike Vrabel will be a favorite for Las Vegas Raiders head coach job in 2025

“The buzz seems legitimate based on what I’ve heard around the league,” Fowler said about Mike Vrabel’s chances of getting a job next year. “Vrabel is considered a prime candidate to get one of the seven to eight jobs that will inevitably open.

“Some have pegged him for Las Vegas, should the Raiders’ job come open. Brady’s influence as a minority owner there could loom large for Vrabel or others with ties to the former quarterback.”

Mike Vrabel record (Career): 54-4, .545 win percentage

The former Patriots star was fired by the Tennessee Titans in 2023, following a 6-11 finish. However, he has a lot of admirers around the game. During his six seasons in Tennessee, he led the team to a pair of AFC South titles (2020 and 2021) and the AFC Championship game in 2019. He also earned NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2021.

Minority owner Tom Brady reportedly will have a major influence on key decisions during his first full offseason with the team.

