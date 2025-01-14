Las Vegas Raiders insider would be surprised if specific candidate isn’t named next head coach

While several talented candidates are in the running to be the next Las Vegas Raiders head coach, a team insider admitted this week they would be surprised if one specific name doesn’t get the job.

Heading into the final weeks of the NFL season, there was no bigger story than if the Raiders would take the bold step of making Antonio Pierce the latest one-and-done head coach. Well, soon after their season finale loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the hammer fell on Pierce.

Now, for the second time in as many years, Las Vegas is looking to begin another culture change and get back to being a consistent playoff team. However, this time around, new minority owner Tom Brady has far more say in the final decision. And one would assume the legendary quarterback would like a talented offensive mind to lead the roster.

That might be why Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore seemed to suggest on Monday the head coach job is one man’s opportunity to lose.

Las Vegas Raiders record (2024): 4-13

Ben Johnson can have the Las Vegas Raiders head coach job if he wants it?

“A lot of things lining up and pointing to Ben Johnson to the Raiders,” Bonsignore wrote in a post on X. “Nothing surprises me in this league, though. Some really good coaches have a chance to change things when they interview. But…”

When asked by Las Vegas fans on the social media platform who might the job go to if Johnson passes on the opportunity, he suggested former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is probably next in line.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach candidates: Pete Carroll, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Steve Spagnuolo, Todd Monken, Robert Saleh

The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has turned down head coach jobs in the last two years. So even if the Raiders want to give him the job, it’s far from a lock he will take it.

