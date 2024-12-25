Surprising comments from Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby make it seem like he’s ready for a trade in 2025

Trade rumors have circled Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby for months. And while he always blew them off, he seems open to the idea more than ever after some surprising comments this week.

Maxx Crosby has been one of the few bright spots for the Raiders during some lean years. After being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Eastern Michigan standout made an immediate impact with a 10-sack rookie season.

Then in his third season, his ascension to being one of the top pass rushers in the game really began as he earned his first of three straight trips to the Pro Bowl. And over the last two seasons, he has posted 12 or more sack years. However, his run of success in the league has coincided with some frustrating seasons for the franchise.

He has only reached the playoffs once, and 2024 is a new low point as the team enters their game in Week 17 with an awful 3-12 record. That is why it should come as no surprise that Crosby has been linked to trade rumors over the last couple of years. The 27-year-old has always ignored the speculation or on occasion jokingly played into the talk. However, during a recent appearance on “The Rush” podcast, Maxx Crosby offered some thoughts that made it seem like he would be open to playing elsewhere in 2025.

Maxx Crosby stats (2024): 7.5 sacks, 45 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits

Is Maxx Crosby now open to a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders?

“Years of inconsistency. There are new coaches every other year. A lot of new teammates. There have been times when I thought this D-line is good and then when I come back every single one of them is gone,” he said. “It’s like, what the f***. You know what I mean? It’s just a lot of things. It’s tough bro.

“… My contract situation, I have no more guaranteed money. There’s going to be a lot of different things that need to be talked about [in the offseason]. I am looking forward to those conversations… There’s so many things that have got to be talked about, so I am looking forward to it.”

Max Crosby contract: Four years, $94 million

Along with those comments, Crosby had a huge amount of praise for the Las Vegas Raiders fanbase and how they have always been so supportive. However, with the team headed to one of their worst seasons in years, they have some major decisions to make in the offseason, and that could include another head coach change.

Crosby has two more seasons left on his deal for a reasonable amount just over $40 million. The defensive end’s season came to an early end recently have he had to undergo surgery for a foot injury.

