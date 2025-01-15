Las Vegas Raiders insider claims Ben Johnson would bring in surprise QB if made next head coach

A Las Vegas Raiders insider believes if Ben Johnson is made the team’s next head coach, he has a specific quarterback in mind to lead his offense. But it is not one from the NFL Draft.

Despite his best efforts, all the good vibes Antonio Pierce developed as an interim head coach last season quickly faded away when he was given the full-time job in 2024. Instead of being a playoff contender this season, the Raiders ended the year with a 4-13 record. And it is why the organization added Pierce to the sad fraternity of one-and-done NFL coaches last week.

Since then, Las Vegas has conducted interviews with several candidates for the new opening. One of the most prominent is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. However, Johnson has turned down head coach opportunities in the last two years. Yet, it seems like the Raiders might be different.

Despite the volatility of the job and a lack of a good QB, various NFL rumors in recent days have claimed Johnson is likely to take the job once the Lions’ playoff run ends. And it seems he may not bee too worried about the QB spot because he has one in mind for next season.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders target trade for Hendon Hooker?

“[Hendon Hooker] already knows the Ben Johnson system. What if you get him for a second [round pick], or whatever you get him for,” Sports Illustrated Raiders insider Hondo Carpenter claimed on Wednesday. “I think that’s fascinating and I don’t think it’s getting enough attention so I’m throwing it out there.

“… I think that’s a very viable option for the Raiders. I’m not in any way reporting it’s done. Detroit would have to want to do the deal,” he added. “But I think if the Raiders were to get Ben Johnson, and he’s clearly the front runner, I think he is a real possibility and I did not come up with that on my own.”

Hendon Hooker stats (College): 49 games, 66.9 completion %, 8,974 passing yards, 2,079 rushing yards, 105 touchdowns, 172.2 passer rating

The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft ended up falling in the event after tearing his ACL in his senior season at Tennessee. If not for the injury he may have gone earlier in that year’s draft. He has not played much in Detroit since he is behind Pro Bowl QB Jared Goff on the depth chart. But he is viewed as a potential dual-threat hidden gem on the roster.

It is an intriguing idea. And in Johnson’s mind, he might be a better option than what the team could get with the sixth pick in April. Johnson would have an in-depth knowledge of how good Hooker is. And if he can run truly run his offensive system properly.

