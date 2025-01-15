‘Lot of momentum’ pointing to Las Vegas Raiders hiring top NFL coaching candidate

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly had their minds made up when it came time to evaluate a full-time replacement for Josh McDaniels. The head coaching job went to Antonio Pierce, who handled the same duties on an interim basis in 2023.

Unfortunately, the Raiders didn’t get the results they were looking for under coach Pierce, and now they’re looking for yet another head coach. However, there’s serious momentum building for one of the top coaching candidates in this year’s hiring cycle to take the Raiders job.

Las Vegas Raiders coming closer to landing Ben Johnson

Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson have largely been regarded as the top two NFL head coaching candidates in this year’s hiring cycle. Vrabel already landed a job as the New England Patriots’ head coach, but Johnson has to wait until the Detroit Lions’ playoff run is over to officially accept a head coaching job anywhere.

However, according to Las Vegas Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore of Vegas Nation, there’s “A lot of momentum building for Ben Johnson and the Raiders.”

This echoes recent reports that many football minds involved with the Raiders’ decision-making process are enamored with the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. Tom Brady, who’s a member of the Raiders’ minority ownership group, even reportedly reached out to Johnson to recruit him. Now his efforts could be close to paying off.