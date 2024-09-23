Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce considering quarterback change following loss to Panthers

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Is “Minshew Mania” over in Las Vegas already?

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters Monday that he won’t rule out a quarterback change following Sunday’s embarrassing 36-22 loss to the previously winless Carolina Panthers.

Related: Antonio Pierce calls out Las Vegas Raiders players after embarrassing 36-22 loss

Pierce took starter Gardner Minshew out and put in backup Aidan O’Connell for the Raiders’ final drive. O’Connell marched the Raiders down the field, throwing for 82 yards and a touchdown. However, the game was already out of reach when Pierce made the quarterback change.

Pierce wanted to see if Aidan O'Connell gave the offense "a spark" and wouldn't rule out a QB change this week. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 23, 2024

Pierce said he put O’Connell into the game to see if he would give the offense a “spark.” When asked if the Raiders would be moving forward with O’Connell, Pierce noted that the situation is fluid.

“I think we’ve gotta get with the players and just evaluate everything from yesterday first,” Pierce said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Asked #Raiders coach Antonio Pierce if Aidan O'Connell's relative success late meant anything, or if Gardner Minshew was still the starter at QB: "I think we've gotta get with the players and just evaluate everything from yesterday first." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 23, 2024

Minshew finished the game with 214 yards passing, with one touchdown and one interception. He had an 84.5 quarterback rating.

Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Raiders after coming off a Pro Bowl 2023 season with the Indianapolis Colts. So far this season, Minshew has thrown for 747 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions as the Raiders have started the season 1-2. He’s also been sacked 11 times.

Minshew took the starting job from O’Connell, who was 5-5 when he was under center last year. O’Connell threw 12 touchdowns and seven picks in 11 total games in 2023.

Antonio Pierce didn’t mince words after loss

Following Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, Pierce lit into his team.

“As the game went on, I think there were definitely some individuals that made business decisions. And we’ll make business decisions going forward, as well,” said Pierce. “We got our ass whooped… I would have booed us too.”

#Raiders HC Antonio Pierce on the loss to the #Panthers:



"As the game went on, there were some individuals made business decisions, so we’ll make business decisions going forward as well."pic.twitter.com/LHLgWXpK8N — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 23, 2024

The Raiders face the 1-2 Cleveland Browns at home next Sunday. The Browns are one-point favorites.

Related: Raiders Disgrace: Pierce’s team humiliated by winless Panthers