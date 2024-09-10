NFL insider reveals wild story of Kyle Shanahan killing a finalized Brandon Aiyuk trade to Steelers

For weeks it looked like Kyle Shanahan would not have the talents of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this season. And the four-year veteran ending up in Pittsburgh was nearly a lock. However, a surprising new report reveals the San Francisco 49ers head coach making a mad dash to kill a deal that would send his best receiver to the Steelers.

One of the biggest stories this summer was a battle off the field between Aiyuk and the 49ers. The rising star is in the final year of his rookie contract and like most stud players he wanted to secure his future before risking injury during the 2024 NFL season.

Unfortunately for him, San Francisco was in no rush to hand out another massive contract. Since they have a few on the books already and more to give out in the near future. That is why Aiyuk requested a trade in July and the team reportedly listened to offers from teams like the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers last month.

Of the three, all the rumors suggested the Steelers were the closest to finalizing a trade. Obviously, a deal never came to pass and Brandon Aiyuk signed a new long-term deal with the 49ers. However, on Sunday, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer detailed how Kyle Shanahan stopped a trade from being finalized.

Kyle Shanahan becomes San Francisco 49ers fan’s hero

“The day a [deal] got done, the 49ers were trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, all of a sudden Brandon Aiyuk happened to show up early to the facility that day. Went downstairs to meet with Kyle Shanahan, [he] was trying to get in touch with the front office but they couldn’t take his call because they were trying to get the trade done,” Glazer revealed.

“So Shanahan actually ran upstairs and said, ‘Let’s put a hold on these trade talks.’ They went down to talk to Aiyuk for about two hours and said “Look, you have until the end of practice. We are either trading you to Pittsburgh today or you can take the deal that’s on the table. And he said, ‘This is where I want to be.'”

The 49ers receiver was this close to being in Pittsburgh this week if not for the intervention of Shanahan. Aiyuk ended up signing a four-year, $120 million contract.

