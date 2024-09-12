Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins pushes back against narrative he’s not 100% healthy

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

New Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was not close to himself in their season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Cousins completed 16-of-26 passes for 155 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The four-time Pro Bowler also played a role in a lost fumble as Atlanta lost by the score of 18-10.

It has led to some speculation that Cousins is not 100% healthy after suffering a torn Achilles as a member of the Minnesota Vikings back in Week 8 of last season.

He touched on that in talking with reporters on Thursday. Cousins was having none of it.

“I feel like I can move and push as I normally would,” Cousins said, via ESPN.

Cousins is not the most mobile quarterback. So, it’s hard to gauge just how close he was to 100%. We’ll have to take his word for it.

Up until recently, Achilles’ injuries of Cousins’ ilk typically required a calendar year absence. That’s changed dramatically due to advances in the medical field.

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons need to get it right

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Thats’s the understatement of the young NFL season. Cousins connected with star skill-position players Kyle Pitts and Drake London to the tune of five receptions for just 41 yards. This trio was expected to be special in their first season together.

Cousins knows that his performance against the Steelers just was not up to snuff.

“I got to play better, I got to operate better and I was probably at the center of it not being clean and crisp,” Cousins said. “So, that frustrated me deeply, because I can place such an importance on that, in running the operation clean and crisp. And that’s what has to be better Monday.”

Couins will have another opportunity on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. It’s time for him to live up to his four-year, $180 million contract.