Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has surprisingly open take about potential retirement

Kevin Durant has accomplished the holy grail during his brilliant NBA career. The future Hall of Famer added even more to his resume in helping Team USA to gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

At 35 years old, Durant has four Olympic golds to go with two NBA Finals MVPs, two NBA titles and a regular-season MVP award. Despite his somewhat combative nature, Durant will go down as one of the greatest players to ever suit up.

Days after the Phoenix Suns star and his team earned gold, it seems as if KD is thinking some about his legacy. In particular, potential retirement sooner rather than later.

“As I get older in the league and the league is getting younger, I tend to think about retirement more. Should I stop thinking about it? What is that? But it creeps in my mind for sure,” Kevin Durant on retirement, via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

Despite some injury issues, Durant continues to play at a high level. He averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 52% shooting from the field a season ago. Durant also appeared in 75 games, his most since the forward was a member of the Golden State Warriors back in 2018-19.

Most figure that Durant has a few more stellar seasons in front of himself. However, the star forward marches to the beat of his own drum. There is no telling when he might decide to hang them up.

As for participating in his fifth consecutive Olympics when they head to Los Angeles in 2028, Team USA already seems open to the idea.

“I would not rule out KD playing, and I talked with Team USA officials, and they would give him a provisional yes right now,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Monday.