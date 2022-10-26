3 ideal Kareem Hunt trade scenarios from the Cleveland Browns

There’s a decent chance that Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be dealt ahead of the NFL trade deadline next Tuesday.

Hunt is playing second fiddle to Browns starter Nick Chubb and is not necessarily happy about his role with the struggling Browns. In turn, there’s suggestions that Cleveland is willing to listen to offers for the former Pro Bowl ball-carrier.

The Browns sit at 2-5 on the season and are going nowhere fast heading into their Week 8 outing against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s in this that rival teams believe they can land Hunt for a mere fourth-round pick, the very same cost the Philadelphia Eagles yielded for fellow former Pro Bowler Robert Quinn. Below we look at three ideal trade scenarios for Kareem Hunt

Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring in veteran running back

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Having re-signed with the Buccaneers this past offseason, Leonard Fournette has been an inconsistent force for the struggling team. He’s had two games with 19 rushing yards or less, including an historically bad rushing attack for Tampa ay in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Brady needs more consistency from a running game that ranks 31st in the NFL and is averaging a mere 3.4 yards per rush. The 45-year-old quarterback has attempted an eye-opening 296 passes in seven games this season. He’s on pace to match his total of 719 from a season ago, which would come close to the NFL record. That’s just not sustainable.

Buffalo Bills trade for Kareem Hunt

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of not being sustainable, NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen heads into Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers leading the Bills in rushing. RB1 Devin Singletary has put up a mere 256 rushing yards in six games. It led to Buffalo showing interest in Christian McCaffrey before he was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Kareem Hunt stats (2022): 66 attempts, 263 yards, 4.0 average, 15 receptions, 87 yards, 350 total yards, 4 TD

As you can see, Hunt has not necessarily had the opportunity to prove his worth in Cleveland this season. The last time he saw a bulk of the carries was back in 2020 when Nick Chubb was injured. In turn, Hunt tallied 1,145 yotal yards and 11 touchdowns at a clip of five yards per touch. If Buffalo can add him for a mere fourth-round pick, what is stopping the team?

Kansas City Chiefs bring back Kareem Hunt

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Hunt’s relationship with his former Chiefs team ended back in 2018 after a video surfaced of the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year assaulting a woman. Hunt was ultimately suspended for eight games after landing with the Browns.

Fast forward four years, and Hunt seems to have righted the ship off the field. He also has a ton of experience in Kansas City’s offense having put up 1,782 total yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie back in 2017. The finances of this deal for a cash-strapped Chiefs team works out well, too.

Kareem Hunt contract: $1.35 million base salary in 2022; free agent in 2023

Kansas City would be on the hook for roughly $795,000 if it pulled off the trade this week. In turn, it would add a major upgrade over the inconsistent Clyde Edwards-Helaire behind Patrick Mahomes in the backfield.