Will Travis Kelce retire after 2024 NFL season with Kansas City Chiefs?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

The Kansas City Chiefs star ranks fifth all-time in touchdowns (77), third in receiving yards (12,151), and third in receptions (1,004) among tight ends. A four-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, the 35-year-old has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, who now seek to become the first team to win three consecutive championships.

Beyond football, Kelce’s star has risen exponentially. He dates global superstar Taylor Swift, co-hosts the popular “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason, and has ventured into Hollywood projects. Now in his 12th NFL season with numerous outside interests, speculation grows about the future Hall of Famer’s career plans.

Related: Dating Taylor Swift forced Travis Kelce to buy a new house after fanfare reaches new heights

NFL analyst believes Travis Kelce will retire if Kansas City Chiefs win third consecutive Super Bowl

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Kelce might retire if the Chiefs complete their historic three-peat.

“Kelce is more than capable of being the difference maker. I think he’s got one great run left,” Orlovsky said on “First Take.” “I think if he goes and has that vintage Kelce performance, which I fully believe he’s capable of and will do, and they go on and three-peat, I think retirement becomes a very real thing for Travis Kelce.”

.@danorlovsky7 says Travis Kelce has "one great run left" in his NFL career 👀



"If he goes and has that vintage Kelce performance … and [the Chiefs] go on to three-peat, I think retirement becomes a very real thing." 👏 pic.twitter.com/SVEWmohH4r — First Take (@FirstTake) January 16, 2025

Orlovsky elaborated: “There would be nothing else to accomplish. He’d be arguably the greatest tight end of all time. He would be the tight end that was part of the only three-peat in the history of the NFL. He’s obviously later in his career. I don’t think there would be anything left. And I think that he’s got one, elite, great, difference-maker, vintage, ‘oh my gosh, he did it again’ run left in him.”

Kelce addressed retirement speculation this week on the “Stephen A. Smith Show,” admitting his mindset “changes every single day,” though he appears to lean toward playing in 2025.

“I’ll reevaluate it like I always do, and I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing and I’ll come back next year,” Kelce said.

Travis Kelce says he won't retire until he feels like he's not helping the team win. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/6ZqIrXxNw8 — theScore (@theScore) January 17, 2025

He added: “I can’t fathom what it would feel like just being able to say I’m satisfied because I’m still hungry to go and get something right now.”

The tight end also credited Swift’s impact on his career path.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game and she loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me. I’ve got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams,” Kelce noted.

Kelce and the Chiefs continue their playoff journey Saturday, hosting the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round as 8.5-point favorites.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce slams fan’s phone for making homophobic slur about brother Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift