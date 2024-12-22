Jayden Daniels supporting NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace prior to Commanders/Eagles game

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels issued a show of support for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace ahead of a divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday morning.

The 24-year-old entered Northwest Stadium wearing a 23XI Racing No. 23 team bomber jacket as recorded by NBC Sports cameras as he walked into the Commanders’ locker room.

https://twitter.com/NASCARonNBC/status/1870850495478435893

Wallace seemed to appreciate it.

https://twitter.com/BubbaWallace/status/1870856534982263277

Or at least, whoever is running the account as Wallace said he has decided to exit stage left on Twitter/X earlier in the summer.

There is a crossover between NASCAR and the Washington Football Team as Joe Gibbs, who led the then Redskins to Super Bowl championships in 1983, 1988 and 1992, owns the car that 23XI owner Denny Hamlin races for. In fact, Joe Gibbs Racing provides technical support to Hamlin and Wallace.

