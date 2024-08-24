Bubba Wallace has quit social media and says his life is all the better for it

Credit: Telegram photo by Mike Dickie / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite a handful of playoff run setbacks, including a big one last week at Michigan, Bubba Wallace is pretty even-tempered right now.

It’s no secret that Wallace wears his figurative heart on his sleeve and can be quite expressive in the most disappointing moments over the course of his career.

With that said, he has been pretty stoic and calm over the past two months and it turns out there is a reason for that. He has completely cold-turkey removed himself from most social media feeds.

That decision was made the week after he was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for door-slamming Alex Bowman after the race in Downtown Chicago.

During a media scrum on Friday at Daytona international Speedway, Wallace looked up towards Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports and said:

“Bob, you should feel good about this, my entire Google search history is just Bob Pockrass Twitter,” Wallace said. “That’s how I get my headlines. I was refreshing the hell out of that thing last Tuesday waiting for that penalty and then had to wait until Wednesday. Then I was refreshing it again. But that is my only source of media.”

Wallace’s on-track performance has picked up the past six weeks too. He thinks there’s a correlation to his social media purge with on-track and off-track quality of life.

“Oh it’s been so nice, it’s been so nice,” Wallace said. “Just being caught up in other people’s lives and start comparing. Man I want … Just, besides from the toxic comments, you know, social media is just a lot at times. I do miss the photography side of it, you know, posting all that stuff, but it’s just way better for the mental. YouTube is my best friend.”

Wallace is currently one point out of a NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot with two races remaining in the regular season and is still seeking his first win of the season.