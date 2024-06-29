JaMarcus Russell fired from volunteer high school football coach job, accused of stealing $55K donation

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2007, the Las Vegas Raiders selected LSU star quarterback JaMarcus Russell with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. The decision to draft Russell was an easy one for a Raiders team coming off a 2-14 season, boasting a collection of quarterbacks named Aaron Brooks, Andrew Walter, and Marques Tuiasosopo.

Russell had scouts drooling over his prototypical NFL size, but his real calling card was having a cannon for an arm. Unfortunately, he was never completely dedicated to his role as a franchise quarterback, with stories later revealing that he didn’t even watch film. Today, he’s viewed as one of the biggest NFL Draft busts of all time.

He’d start just 25 games in the NFL, all with the Raiders, failing to latch on with any other team. Russell was out of the NFL just three years after becoming the first pick in the draft.

While he never found success in the NFL as a player, believe it or not, Russell later got involved in coaching, serving as a volunteer at Williamson High School, his former alma mater.

Unfortunately, his coaching career isn’t going any better than his NFL tenure.

According to Mobile County school officials, Russell has been fired from his volunteer position and is actually now facing a $74,000 lawsuit. The issue stems from Russell allegedly writing a check for that amount to the school, intended as a donation.

Yet, the football program never saw a dollar of the donation, with Russell reportedly stealing $55,000 of the $74K check. Now, he’s not even allowed on school campus.

“Earlier this week, it was reiterated to Mr. Russell that he is not permitted to be around the football program or on school campus,” the school district said in a statement to WKRG. Williamson High School’s statement on JaMarcus Russell

