‘Major change’ could be coming to Jacksonville Jaguars

Many expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to take another step forward in 2024 after Doug Pederson led them to a 9-8 record last season. Unfortunately, fans in Duval quickly learned that there was more trouble on the way for the Jaguars.

They enter the Week 17 NFL schedule with just a 3-12 record, putting them on track to select third in the 2025 NFL Draft. If the draft was today, it would be general manager Trent Baalke making the selection. However, there’s a growing sense that changes are coming to the Jaguars’ organization.

Jacksonville Jaguars could embark on coaching search this offseason

Doug Pederson has been the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach for three seasons, and he’s led them to the postseason just once. Meanwhile, Trent Baalke has been the Jaguars’ GM since 2021, and the Jags have gone 24-42 in that span. Now, there’s increased chatter that one and/or both of them won’t be returning in 2025.

According to NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, changes to the Jaguars’ organization are expected this offseason. But it’s still a bit unclear as to what those specific alterations will be.

“There has been mostly silence out of Jacksonville since a flurry of reports last month that the franchise could make major changes, including moving on from head coach Doug Pederson and/or general manager Trent Baalke.



Inside the building, there is still a sense that major change is coming. Owner Shad Khan is deliberate. He is known to not engage on potential candidates unless and until he has a vacancy. But it’s hard to envision status quo after Khan’s preseason statement that this was the “best team assembled” in franchise history was followed by immense disappointment: a 3-12 record, including 2-9 in one-score games and one-sided losses to two of the NFL’s elite teams (47-10 at Buffalo and 52-6 at Detroit).” NFL Network on Jacksonville Jaguars

Whoever calls the shots in Jacksonville will be tasked with maximizing Trevor Lawrence’s potential. Most would agree he’s a franchise quarterback, but when he was healthy, the former No. 1 pick didn’t do enough to lead his team to victory this season. That has to change when he takes the field again.

