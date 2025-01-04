Surprise candidate emerges in likely Jacksonville Jaguars coaching search

Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Doug Pederson’s been coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars for three seasons now. But after leading them to a 4-12 record thus far, scepticism is building around whether he’ll get a fourth year in Duval.

Many organizations hate starting over from scratch, but Jaguars owner Shad Khan isn’t from that mold. He has no issues hitting the reset button if the vibes aren’t right. After all, Urban Meyer didn’t even make it through one full season before getting canned during one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Life hasn’t gotten that bad in Jacksonville under Coach Pederson, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations either. Now, the former Super Bowl-winning head coach could be getting replaced, again.

Jacksonville Jaguars expected to consider Miami’s Anthony Weaver as next head coach

If the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning on making a head coaching change, they haven’t informed the public. Yet, whispers from around the league have suggested the Jaguars could make a “clean sweep” in their front office, moving on from GM Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson.

Should the Jaguars move on from Pederson, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini expects Jacksonville to look into hiring Detroit’s offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or Miami’s defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

“While many around the league expected Doug Pederson’s time in Jacksonville to end midseason, the Jaguars chose to ride it out instead. While that might suggest ownership is open to giving Pederson more time, sources say Jacksonville has quietly started laying the groundwork for a coaching search. If the job officially opens up, I’d expect names like Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to be connected to the Jags.” Dianna Russini on Jacksonville Jaguars

Johnson comes as no surprise. He’s been a top candidate for multiple seasons. However, Weaver’s inclusion comes as a bit of a surprise, even if he’s seemingly one of the most qualified candidates in this year’s hiring cycle.

