Jacksonville Jaguars place Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve with concussion, to miss more games than suspended Azeez Al-Shaair

Trevor Lawrence’s season is essentially over after the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback suffered a severe concussion during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Just in: The #Jaguars have placed QB Trevor Lawrence on IR due to the concussion he suffered from Azeez Al-Shaair's hit on Sunday. His season looks to be done. pic.twitter.com/O7iiB5sqmG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 4, 2024

The Jaguars have placed Lawrence on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the next four games. Jacksonville only has five games left on the season.

Lawrence suffered the head injury following a late and vicious hit by Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence went into an immediate fencing posture and lay on the field for several minutes before being carted off.

Al-Shaair was ejected and suspended three games, which he is appealing. Lawrence will miss more games than Al-Shaair.

Lawrence has also been dealing with a left shoulder injury, so it’s highly unlikely he will suit up again this season.

Backup Mac Jones will serve as Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting quarterback

Mac Jones will take over as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting quarterback. The Jaguars acquired Jones, a former first-round pick of the New England Patriots, prior to the season for a sixth-round pick.

In five games this season, Jones has thrown for 512 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also 0-2 as a starter.

During his three years in New England, Jones went 18-24, with 8,918 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.

The Jaguars are 3.5-point road underdogs against the Tennessee Titans for Sunday’s clash.

