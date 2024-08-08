Top Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday made MLB history on Wednesday

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles did not enjoy his first cup of coffee in the Majors earlier this season. He was sent down to the minors after struggling big time at the plate.

The top MLB prospect heading into this season seemingly got it right in the minors before recently being re-called to the big league team.

The Cleveland Guardians found that out on Sunday, with Holliday homering against them. The same thing could be said about the Toronto Blue Jays following Baltimore’s day off on Monday. Despite Toronto winning 5-2 on Tuesday, Holliday hit another homer.

He was back up to his old tricks Wednesday against Toronto. That included blasting a two-run homer against Toronto reliever Ryan Burr in the seventh inning to give Baltimore the lead.

JACKSON HOLLIDAY ARE YOU KIDDING? pic.twitter.com/jfawuwQvBp — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2024

The Orioles wouldn’t look back, winning this game by the score of 7-3.

As for the 20-year-old Jackson Holliday, he made some MLB history. The infielder became the youngest player to homer in three consecutive games.

Holliday entered MLB games today hitting a mere .185 with a .625 OPS.

However, he boasted a .400 average with a 1.378 OPS in six games after being re-called head into Wednesday’s game. That seems pretty good.