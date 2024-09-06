VIDEO: Baltimore Ravens’ Isaiah Likely scores impossible TD in stunning fashion

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight end Isaiah Likely has shown some major promise since the Baltimore Ravens made him a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Coastal Carolina product stepped up when fellow tight end Mark Andrews was injured at times a season ago.

All said, Likely entered Thursday night’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs having recorded 66 receptions for 784 yards and eight touchdowns in 33 career games.

Some were expecting Likely to break out even more as he entered his third season in the NFL.

We saw flashes of that on NBC Thursday night. With Baltimore down 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, Likely caught a pass from Lamar Jackson. He turned it up the field, fending off multiple Chiefs defenders and made one final move before scoring from 49 points out.

It was some absolutely insane stuff.

Half the Chiefs defense had to be between Likely and the end zone before he was able to make this a one score game.

This is the type of play-making ability that the Ravens need in their passing game if they’re going to compete with Kansas City in the AFC moving forward this season and in the playoffs.

NFL world reacts to ridiculous Isaiah Likely touchdown

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Obviously, those watching this season opener had their reactions to this ridiculous play.

Isaiah Likely at the goal line



pic.twitter.com/LbVvYH9jWt — Overtime (@overtime) September 6, 2024

Isaiah Likely just gave that defender the Lamar on the goal line. 😂 pic.twitter.com/syo398NmfL — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 6, 2024

Isaiah Likely flicked the right stick and hit every juke possible on this TD

pic.twitter.com/Kh4Geny3Ql — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2024