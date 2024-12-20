Isabella Robusto gets top ARCA ride in 2025; seeking to make series history

Toyota Racing Development prospect Isabella Robusto is going to chase the ARCA Racing Series championship with Venturini Motorsports in 2025.

The 20-year-old, who has proven to be quite competitive in Late Model Stock Cars over the past several seasons and also in a part-time ARCA role, will drive the No. 55 starting in February for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to return to Venturini and run full-time for a championship in the ARCA Menards Series. I can’t thank Toyota and VMS enough for putting me in this position,” said Robusto in a team press release.

In the same release, Robusto was willing to acknowledge her opportunity to become the first woman in the 71 year history of the ARCA national series to win a race.

“Last year I had some success in the series running part-time,” Robusto said. “I feel with the support I’ll have and the added concentration knowing I’ll compete full-time we have a chance to do a lot of great things.

“I feel confident going into the season and will set some big goals for myself; I’m here to learn but also compete for the title and challenge for the win each time out. Knowing I have a chance to become the first female to win at this level is also exciting and on my mind. There’s a lot of history with VMS and the ARCA Series and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Robusto earned five top-5s, including three runner-up finishes and a pole, in her 11 starts with Venturini last season.

“Venturini Motorsports and TRD have worked together for many years and that partnership has led to much success in the continued development of many talented drivers as they look to reach their goals in NASCAR,” said Trent Rodriguez, manager, driver development, TRD U.S.A.

“Isabella is the latest example of this, and we are excited for her to be able to compete for the national ARCA championship this season. She has proven herself in her limited ARCA starts this past season and has worked hard behind the scenes on the simulator and at the Toyota Performance Center to prepare herself for this next opportunity. Everyone at TRD is confident this next step will help Isabella continue her growth and allow her to showcase her talent on a consistent basis in 2025.”

Robusto is in one of the best rides in the development scene as Venturini Motorsports has won 107 races across all three ARCA divisions since 1982. She joins reigning CARS Tour champion Brenden Queen, her teammate last season at Lee Pulliam Peformance, as the first announced full-timer.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.