Houston Texans already release player they drafted in April

Back in April, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio selected nine players in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although the Texans didn’t have a first-round pick this year due to last offseason’s trade-up for Will Anderson Jr, Houston emerged from the draft process feeling like they had strengthened an already good roster.

Of course, none of the prospects has had a chance to realize their dream of playing in an NFL game yet, but soon enough, the Texans will be kicking off training camp, on July 23. Unfortunately, one of the players Caserio drafted back in April won’t be joining them.

Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire showed that the Texans waived/released three players from their 90-man roster. One of them was rookie seventh-round pick LaDarius Henderson, who was selected 249th overall out of Michigan back in April.

Rookies who get drafted rarely get cut before the start of training camp, but this situation is a bit more unique than the average scenario. The 6-foot-4, 309-pound lineman was actually waived with what’s being described as a non-football injury.

It’s now being reported by KPRC’s Aaron Wilson that Henderson suffered a foot injury, and will undergo surgery on Thursday. It is not known how long Henderson’s setback will keep him off a football field, but being that the Texans are already cutting bait, it’s possible he’s dealing with a season-ending surgery.

On the bright side, Henderson is just 22 years old, so he’ll have plenty of time to get his football career back on track once he presumably returns to health.

