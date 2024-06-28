Houston Rockets reportedly pushing hard for blockbuster trade

The Houston Rockets are coming off a surprising .500 season in which they were in the hunt for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

For head coach Ime Udoka and Co., it was great to see young players step up into paramount roles. This sets Houston up well to contend moving forward.

But they apparently are not content with the status quo. Fresh of selecting Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard in the 2024 NBA Draft, reports indicate that the Rockets are going big-game hunting.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that the Rockets are looking to pull off a blockbuster trade for a core piece.

Houston acquired more flexibility from a draft asset aspect in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. At that point, reports suggested the Rockets were interested in acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. But he’s apparently not available.

Slater also reported that the Rockets are looking for a core piece that fits better with their timeline for contention. That is to say, a younger player who is in his prime. Durant obviously doesn’t qualify.

Who could the Houston Rockets be eyeing in blockbuster trade?

Based on the aformentioned report, the market for a player Houston is seeking could be limited. The team is said to be looking for wing options to team up with the likes of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. Though, one of that group would likely be dealt in a blockbuster trade.

Houston had previously been linked to the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Zion Williamson. None of the three are expected to be made available any time soon.

The Rockets could potentially turn their attention to 26-year-old New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram. He’s said to be firmly on the trade block and would fit in well with Houston. Since joining the Pelicans in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2019, Ingram is averaging 23.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is also potentially available in a trade. Though, he doesn’t seem to be a fit in the backcourt with VanVleet.

Either way, expect Houston to do what it can to add a true star to the mix with its up-and-coming core group.