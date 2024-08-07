Houston Astros’ Framber Valdez loses no-hitter with two outs in 9th inning

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, sports can just suck. Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez just found this out first hand. He started against the division-rival Texas Rangers on the road Tuesday.

Valdez, 30, was absolutely dominating throughout. That included going 8.2 innings without yielding a hit. The two-time All-Star had struck out five while walking two.

Valdez then walked Rangers lead-off hitte Josh Smith to set the table for star shortstop Corey Seager. This is when everything went to heck for Valdez.

Seager blasted a two-run homer over the right-center fence to break up both the no-hitter and the shutout.

Corey Seager hits a 2-run homer to break up Framber Valdez's no-hit bid with 2 outs in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/aOJzl3AXMN — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2024

While Houston did come away with a big 4-2 win after Josh Hader closed things out, that’s just excruciating stuff for Valdez right there. One out from making some MLB history, and he had to walk Smith. Even then, Valdez had an opportunity to clinch the no-hitter. Seager was having none of it.

This clearly doesn’t take away what Valdez has been able to accomplish for an Astros team that’s dealt with a ton of injuries to the rotation. It’s just brutal stuff for the World Series champion.

MLB reacts to Houston Astros’ Framber Valdez losing no-hitter in ninth

Call it gut-wrenching. Say the baseball gods were working against Valdez. Whatever the case may be, the MLB world had its reactions to this bad luck.

One out away from a no-hitter, Framber Valdez losses it on a Corey Seager 2-run homer pic.twitter.com/mkBdWSnmqB — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) August 7, 2024

Framber Valdez was 1 out away from a No-Hitter, but he allowed a 2-run HR to Corey Seager



Valdez was exceptional on the evening, generating 16 whiffs and a lot of chases and weak contact.



Just 1 out away from the 3rd MLB No-Hitter in as many weeks! pic.twitter.com/eP378uTHtN — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) August 7, 2024

Weird ESPN front page on the near no-no from Framber Valdez pic.twitter.com/tBFi6Cfbvt — David Matheson (@davidfmatheson) August 7, 2024

This is how Framber Valdez pitched for 8.2 innings vs the Rangers tonight pic.twitter.com/D2lsx7Q6zT — Noah (@YordanForHOF44) August 7, 2024

Framber Valdez was one out away from his second no-hitter in 12 months, and Corey Seager sent his 107th pitch over the right-field wall for a two-run homer. Unreal. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) August 7, 2024