Houston Astros’ Framber Valdez loses no-hitter with two outs in 9th inning

Sometimes, sports can just suck. Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez just found this out first hand. He started against the division-rival Texas Rangers on the road Tuesday.
Valdez, 30, was absolutely dominating throughout. That included going 8.2 innings without yielding a hit. The two-time All-Star had struck out five while walking two.
Valdez then walked Rangers lead-off hitte Josh Smith to set the table for star shortstop Corey Seager. This is when everything went to heck for Valdez.
Seager blasted a two-run homer over the right-center fence to break up both the no-hitter and the shutout.
While Houston did come away with a big 4-2 win after Josh Hader closed things out, that’s just excruciating stuff for Valdez right there. One out from making some MLB history, and he had to walk Smith. Even then, Valdez had an opportunity to clinch the no-hitter. Seager was having none of it.
- Framber Valdez stats (2024): 11-5 record, 3.46 ERA, 1.25 WHIP
This clearly doesn’t take away what Valdez has been able to accomplish for an Astros team that’s dealt with a ton of injuries to the rotation. It’s just brutal stuff for the World Series champion.
MLB reacts to Houston Astros’ Framber Valdez losing no-hitter in ninth
Call it gut-wrenching. Say the baseball gods were working against Valdez. Whatever the case may be, the MLB world had its reactions to this bad luck.