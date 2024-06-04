Struggling Houston Astros reportedly receive devastating injury news

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

To say that things are not going swimmingly for the Houston Astros would be an understatement. They head into MLB games today with a disastrous 27-34 record and in third place in the American League West.

Injuries have certainly played a role in Houston’s struggles this season. Starters such as Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander and Cristian Javier have all missed time to injury.

Tuesday’s news is going to provide an even taller task for manager Joe Espada and Co. moving forward on the season.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports that Javier will undergo Tommy John Surgery. Javier made his last start back on May 21 against the Los Angeles Angels. Three days after that start, Javier was placed on the injured list with “right forearm discomfort.”

“In a best-case scenario, Javier could return late in the 2025 season, in which he will make $10 million. Javier posted a 3.89 ERA across seven starts this season,” report on Javier’s timeline for a return.

Cristian Javier injury news is the latest blow to the Houston Astros

Javier, 27, has pitched to a 33-18 record with a 3.59 ERA and 1.14 WHIP since making his debut with the Astros back in 2020. He’s been up-and-down during his stint in Houston. But has been a consistent force in the rotation (63 starts since beginning of 2022 campaign).

All of this comes with major roster-wide question marks for a struggling Houston Astros team. Hunter Brown has been a disaster from the bump (6.18 ERA, 1.57 WHIP). Spencer Arrighetti has pitched to a 5.98 ERA and 1.65 WHIP.

While Ronel Blanco (2.44 ERA in 10 starts) has been good, these issues threaten to derail what already seems to be a lost season.

Despite all of this, Astros general manager Dana Brown has no intention of blowing things up ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

“I don’t see any chance of us becoming sellers. I think the team is too good. If guys start to turn a corner, good things will happen,” Brown said back in May about the Houston Astros’ plans.

Whether Tuesday’s news changes the dynamics remains to be seen.