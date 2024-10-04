Green Bay Packers most likely without two playmakers against Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will most likely be without his two of his favorite wide receivers for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Packers are listing WR Romeo Doubs as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs the Rams due to a personal matter and Christian Watson as doubtful due to his ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/HXhgLvQpG5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2024

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have both been listed as doubtful. Watson suffered an ankle sprain in Week 4’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings and didn’t practice this week. Doubs missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to a personal reason.

Related: Do The Los Angeles Rams Stand A Chance Against The Green Bay Packers?

Doubs has 20 catches for 169 yards on the season, while Watson has five receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown in four games.

Love will be relying more on wide receiver Jayden Reed, who leads Packers’ receivers with 17 catches and 336 yards. He also has two touchdowns.

Other healthy receivers going into Sunday’s game include Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath.

Green Bay Packers banged up

Packers list seven questionable vs. Rams — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 4, 2024

Seven other Packers have been listed as questionable for Sunday. They include:

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (who missed Sunday’s game against the Vikings with a groin injury)

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip)

Guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee)

Tackle/guard Jordan Morgan (shoulder)

Tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle)

Cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle)

Defensive lineman Jonathan Ford (ankle/injured reserve)

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Packers are three-point road favorites against the Rams.

Related: NFL expert picks today: NFL Week 5 picks for every game