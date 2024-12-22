Surprising Golden State Warriors rumor claims team now willing to trade formerly untouchable players in blockbuster

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

A surprising new Golden State Warriors rumor suggests the players who were once reportedly untouchable in a trade have become available ahead of February’s trade deadline.

Over the last year, the Warriors have reportedly made a concerted effort to bring in another All-Star level score to play alongside aging legend Stephen Curry. A year ago they made a surprising push for Lakers star Lebron James. In June there were rumblings of potential interest in Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant.

In July they were rumored to be the most serious contender for Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. Unfortunately, they failed in all of their pursuits of those game-changer players. Reports during the summer suggested talks for Markannen fell apart over their unwillingness to part with youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.

Well, a new rumor suggests that the front office’s opinions on trading those players have changed in recent days.

Golden State Warriors record (2024): 15-12

Golden State Warriors now willing to trade Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski

“Ever since the Warriors lost to the Rockets in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, this team has been ramping up their activities on the trade market,” sources told Clutch Points NBA insider Brett Siegel. “There is certainly more of a willingness to discuss their young core of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski in trade discussions than ever before, sources said. Opening several possibilities for how the Warriors could attack the trade deadline.”

Siegel claimed that “adding a star-level talent next to Curry remains at the forefront of Mike Dunleavy Jr. and [owner] Joe Lacob’s minds.” Especially due to the serious slump the team has hit following a red-hot start to the season.

Jimmy Butler is probably the biggest name that is likely to be moved before February’s NBA trade deadline. Siegel believes they have to be seen as a heavy favorite in that potential trade market.

