Surprising Golden State Warriors rumor claims they’re considering trade reunion with bench star they let walk in free agency

A new Golden State Warriors rumor alleges that the organization is considering a trade reunion with one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA.

Over the first month of the season, the Warriors were one of the biggest positive surprises in the league. After letting team legend Klay Thompson walk in free agency, the front office made smaller moves to improve their depth instead of adding a third star to pair with franchise icons Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The plan seemed to be working at first. However, over the last few weeks, Golden State has gone into a serious slump. The 14-10 team has lost seven of their last 10, including a shocker at home to the lowly Brooklyn Nets. After looking like they might be one of the West’s elites the Warriors may again have to fight for a play-in spot in the spring.

That is why the team has unsurprisingly been linked to a lot of trade speculation this month. Including a potential blockbuster deal for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. However, this weekend Clutch Points NBA insider Brett Siegel revealed several more realistic trade options for the team before the February deadline. One of them is a player who was just on the roster two seasons ago.

Donte DiVincenzo stats (2024): 8.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.3 SPG, 32% 3PT

Could Golden State Warriors target Donte DiVincenzo trade?

“Other secondary talents that the Warriors have discussed as potential trade targets are Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, Portland Trail Blazers defensive wing Matisse Thybulle, and two Toronto Raptors players in Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown,” Siegel wrote.

DiVincenzo had a nice season off the bench for the Golden State Warriors two seasons ago. It led to getting a nearly $50 million contract from the New York Knicks in free agency two summers ago. The guard broke the team’s single-season three-point record in 2023-24. However, he ended up being a part of their blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns in October.

Donte DiVincenzo contract: Four years, $46.8 million

In his first season in Minnesota, the 27-year-old is off to one of his worst starts in several years. The Timberwolves have also gotten off to a disappointing 13-11 start. It is why Donte DiVincenzo has been thrown into trade speculation recently.

However, Siegel mentioned that Minny has always been high on the guard and there is no indication they would be willing to part with him just yet. Considering how well Buddy Hield — a talent with a similar skillset — has played for the Warriors this season, DiVincenzo would surely be an impact player again if he returned to Golden State.

