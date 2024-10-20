Golden State Warriors reportedly closing in on extension for valued prospect, but it’s not Jonathan Kuminga

A new Golden State Warriors rumor suggests they are closing in on an extension for one of their talented prospects. But it is not for rising star Jonathan Kuminga.

The Warriors are just a couple of days away from kicking off their 2024-25 NBA season on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. While the franchise still has star linchpins like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Klay Thompson’s departure in free agency this summer brought an official end to their “Big Three” era.

However, there is excitement around the organization about a trio of prospects who could become the future anchors of their roster. The team’s 2021 draft picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, and 2023 first-rounder Brandin Podziemski are a part of a youth movement that the Warriors front office sees a lot of potential in.

It has created a lot of speculation about the pair of picks from 2021 and their future with the organization since both are eligible for extensions. Kuminga receiving a big raise after a breakout season in 2023-24 has been a major story for the organization over the last five months. However, the 22-year-old is reportedly looking for maximum money in a new deal.

Golden State Warriors more than willing to let Jonathan Kuminga reach free agency

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That rumored desire for All-Star money may have reportedly opened the door for his fellow 2021 NBA Draft pick to get an extension before him.

“Golden State is far more likely to secure an extension with guard Moses Moody than Kuminga,” league sources told veteran NBA insider Jake Fischer this week. “Moody is in line for valuable minutes helping replace Klay Thompson and would command a deal north of $10 million in average annual value.”

Does that mean Kuminga will not get an extension this year from the Golden State Warriors? It sure seems that way based on Fischer’s latest report.

“The Warriors have never seemed intent on paying Jonathan Kuminga near-max money the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has desired before this season,” the insider wrote. “Should Kuminga truly evolve into Golden State’s third-best player on a contending team, the Warriors would be far more amenable to rewarding Kuminga come free agency.”

