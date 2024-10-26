fbpx

Warriors game today: Start time, TV info for the upcoming 2024-25 Golden State Warriors schedule

Updated:
Is there a Golden State game today? While there will be NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean Golden State is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Golden State Warriors schedule.

Golden State Warriors game today

When is the next Warriors game?Sunday, October 27
Who are they playing?Los Angeles Clippers
Where are the Warriors playing?Chase Center
What time does the Warriors game start?5:30 PM PT
What channel is the Warriors game on?NBC Sports Bay Area
Where can we stream the Warriors game?NBA League Pass

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Warriors game today?

There is no Warriors game today. Golden State resumes its regular season schedule Sunday with a matchup versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

What time is the Warriors game today?

The next Warriors game will tip off at 5:30 PM PT.

Who do the Warriors play next?

The Warriors’ next game will be at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

What regional channel are the Warriors on?

Most Warriors regular-season games can be viewed on NBC Sports Bay Area.

What is the Warriors record right now?

The Golden State Warriors record on the current NBA standings is 2-0.

What place are the Golden State Warriors in?

The Warriors are tied for first in the Pacific Division.

2024-25 Golden State Warriors roster

Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors and their reserves.

Starters:

  • Stephen Curry, Guard
  • Brandin Podziemski, Guard
  • Andrew Wiggins, Forward
  • Jonathan Kuminga, Forward
  • Draymond Green, Center

Reserves:

  • De’Anthony Melton
  • Buddy Hield
  • Gary Payton II
  • Kyle Anderson
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis
  • Kevon Looney
  • Moses Moody
  • Quinten Post
  • Pat Spencer
  • Lindy Waters III
  • Gui Santos
  • Reece Beekman

Where do the Warriors play their games?

The team plays all their home game inside the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

What time do gates open for the Warriors game today?

All gates for Warriors games at Chase Center, or matchups on the road, usually open an hour before the game’s tip-off.

How many home games do the Warriors play in 2024-25?

The team plays 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024-25 Golden State Warriors schedule

Below you can find the full rundown of the Golden State Warriors schedule before the 2025 All-Star break.

DateOpponentTime (PT)TV Info
October 23Warriors 139, Jazz 1047:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
October 25Warriors 127, Jazz 866:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
October 27Clippers6:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
October 29Pelicans7:00 PMTNT
October 30Pelicans7:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
November 2@ Rockers6:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
November 4@ Wizards4:15 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
November 6@ Celtics4:30 PMESPN
November 8@ Cavaliers4:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
November 10@ Thunder6:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
November 12Mavericks7:00 PMTNT
November 15Grizzlies7:00 PMESPN
November 18@ Clippers7:30 PMNBA TV
November 20Hawks7:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
November 22@ Pelicans6:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
November 23@ Spurs6:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
November 25Nets7:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
November 27Thunder7:00 PMESPN
November 30@ Suns8:00 PMNBA TV
December 3@ Nuggets8:00 PMTNT
December 5Rockets7:00 PMNBA TV
December 6Timberwolves7:00 PMESPN
December 8Timberwolves5:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
December 19Grizzlies6:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
December 21@ Timberwolves6:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
December 23Pacers7:00 PMNBA TV
December 25Lakers5:00 PMESPN
December 27@ Clippers7:00 PMNBA TV
December 28Suns6:30 PMNBA TV
December 30Cavaliers7:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 276ers7:00 PMTNT
January 4Grizzlies5:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 5Kings5:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 7Heat7:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 9@ Pistons4:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 10@ Pacers4:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 13@ Raptors4:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 15@ Timberwolves6:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 18Wizards8:30 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 20Celtics5:00 PMTNT
January 22@ Kings10:30 PMESPN
January 23Bulls7:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 25Lakers8:30 PMESPN
January 28Jazz7:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
January 29Thunder7:00 PMESPN
January 31Suns7:00 PMESPN
February 3Magic7:00 PMNBA TV
February 5@ Jazz8:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
February 6@ Lakers7:00 PMTNT
February 8@ Bulls6:00 PMNBC Sports Bay Area
February 10@ Bucks6:00 PMNBA TV
February 12@ Mavericks7:30 PMESPN
February 13@ Rockets6:00NBC Sports Bay Area

Golden State Warriors record by year

  • 2023-24: 46-36
  • 2022-23: 44-38
  • 2021-22: 53-29
  • 2020-21: 39-33
  • 2019-20: 15-50
  • 2018-19: 57-25
  • 2017-18: 58-24

