Warriors game today: Start time, TV info for the upcoming 2024-25 Golden State Warriors schedule

Is there a Golden State game today? While there will be NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean Golden State is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Golden State Warriors schedule.

Golden State Warriors game today

When is the next Warriors game? Sunday, October 27 Who are they playing? Los Angeles Clippers Where are the Warriors playing? Chase Center What time does the Warriors game start? 5:30 PM PT What channel is the Warriors game on? NBC Sports Bay Area Where can we stream the Warriors game? NBA League Pass

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Warriors game today?

There is no Warriors game today. Golden State resumes its regular season schedule Sunday with a matchup versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

What time is the Warriors game today?

The next Warriors game will tip off at 5:30 PM PT.

Who do the Warriors play next?

The Warriors’ next game will be at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

What regional channel are the Warriors on?

Most Warriors regular-season games can be viewed on NBC Sports Bay Area.

What is the Warriors record right now?

The Golden State Warriors record on the current NBA standings is 2-0.

What place are the Golden State Warriors in?

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors are tied for first in the Pacific Division.

2024-25 Golden State Warriors roster

Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors and their reserves.

Starters:

Stephen Curry, Guard

Brandin Podziemski, Guard

Andrew Wiggins, Forward

Jonathan Kuminga, Forward

Draymond Green, Center

Reserves:

De’Anthony Melton

Buddy Hield

Gary Payton II

Kyle Anderson

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Kevon Looney

Moses Moody

Quinten Post

Pat Spencer

Lindy Waters III

Gui Santos

Reece Beekman

Where do the Warriors play their games?

The team plays all their home game inside the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

What time do gates open for the Warriors game today?

All gates for Warriors games at Chase Center, or matchups on the road, usually open an hour before the game’s tip-off.

How many home games do the Warriors play in 2024-25?

The team plays 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024-25 Golden State Warriors schedule

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can find the full rundown of the Golden State Warriors schedule before the 2025 All-Star break.

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Info October 23 Warriors 139, Jazz 104 7:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area October 25 Warriors 127, Jazz 86 6:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area October 27 Clippers 6:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area October 29 Pelicans 7:00 PM TNT October 30 Pelicans 7:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area November 2 @ Rockers 6:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area November 4 @ Wizards 4:15 PM NBC Sports Bay Area November 6 @ Celtics 4:30 PM ESPN November 8 @ Cavaliers 4:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area November 10 @ Thunder 6:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area November 12 Mavericks 7:00 PM TNT November 15 Grizzlies 7:00 PM ESPN November 18 @ Clippers 7:30 PM NBA TV November 20 Hawks 7:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area November 22 @ Pelicans 6:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area November 23 @ Spurs 6:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area November 25 Nets 7:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area November 27 Thunder 7:00 PM ESPN November 30 @ Suns 8:00 PM NBA TV December 3 @ Nuggets 8:00 PM TNT December 5 Rockets 7:00 PM NBA TV December 6 Timberwolves 7:00 PM ESPN December 8 Timberwolves 5:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area December 19 Grizzlies 6:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area December 21 @ Timberwolves 6:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area December 23 Pacers 7:00 PM NBA TV December 25 Lakers 5:00 PM ESPN December 27 @ Clippers 7:00 PM NBA TV December 28 Suns 6:30 PM NBA TV December 30 Cavaliers 7:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 2 76ers 7:00 PM TNT January 4 Grizzlies 5:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 5 Kings 5:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 7 Heat 7:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 9 @ Pistons 4:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 10 @ Pacers 4:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 13 @ Raptors 4:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 15 @ Timberwolves 6:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 18 Wizards 8:30 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 20 Celtics 5:00 PM TNT January 22 @ Kings 10:30 PM ESPN January 23 Bulls 7:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 25 Lakers 8:30 PM ESPN January 28 Jazz 7:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area January 29 Thunder 7:00 PM ESPN January 31 Suns 7:00 PM ESPN February 3 Magic 7:00 PM NBA TV February 5 @ Jazz 8:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area February 6 @ Lakers 7:00 PM TNT February 8 @ Bulls 6:00 PM NBC Sports Bay Area February 10 @ Bucks 6:00 PM NBA TV February 12 @ Mavericks 7:30 PM ESPN February 13 @ Rockets 6:00 NBC Sports Bay Area

Golden State Warriors record by year

2023-24: 46-36

46-36 2022-23: 44-38

44-38 2021-22: 53-29

53-29 2020-21: 39-33

39-33 2019-20: 15-50

15-50 2018-19: 57-25

57-25 2017-18: 58-24

