NBA insider reveals 2 teams that could lure Jonathan Kuminga away from Golden State Warriors next summer, including the 76ers

A prominent NBA insider believes the Golden State Warriors could lose Jonathan Kuminga to a pair of Eastern Conference teams next summer. And one of them is the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Warriors have gotten off to a nice start in the 2024-25 NBA season. After the first week of games the team is 2-0 and after absolutely smashing the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz. Despite losing team great Klay Thompson in the summer, they have played better than expected to begin the season.

The Warriors’ performance this year is further proof that the decisions they made in the offseason were smart and savvy. One of the biggest rumors surrounding the franchise this summer was their unwillingness to place talented youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski in blockbuster trades. However, the former could still leave in free agency next summer.

The organization obviously would like to keep Kuminga long-term. But all indications point to the four-year veteran pursuing a max contract next summer. That is something the Warriors are not ready to commit to and it is why they chose to give fellow prospect Moses Moody a new long-term deal instead before the start of the season.

Jonathan Kuminga stats (2024-25): 6.0 PPG,2.5 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.0 BPG

Golden State Warriors could get serious competition from Brooklyn Nets for Jonathan Kuminga

During a Bleacher Report livestream this weekend, veteran NBA insider Jake Fischer took an early look at the forward’s free agent market and revealed two teams that would be serious players for the 22-year-old. Those are the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

When it comes to the Sixers, Fischer claims the team could free up cap space to go after Kuminga. And they have interesting draft assets that could be packaged in a trade for the upcoming restricted free agent. Furthermore, he claims word around the NBA is the general manager Daryl Morey is looking to add one more big piece to their roster and is “willing” to go deep into the luxury tax to get one that could complete a championship roster.

Jonathan Kuminga contract (Projection): Five years, $125 million

For the Nets it’s far more simple. Brooklyn is in the midst of a rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges this summer. The team is expected to have close to $70 million in cap space this offseason and rumors around the league are already linking them to the Golden State Warriors youngster.

“There’s already been rumblings about Brooklyn being willing to throw a big offer sheet at Jonathan Kuminga… Just keep the Nets on your radar for that type of move,” Fischer.

